Home Design Expert Chad Clark of Cedar Falls Shares Smart Tips for Planning a New Deck for HelloNation

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners consider first when planning a new deck? A HelloNation article featuring Cedar Falls professional Chad Clark of C.R. Clark & Co. explores how thoughtful preparation and design decisions can transform a simple project into a lasting outdoor retreat. The feature explains that successful deck planning begins long before construction starts and that factors such as orientation, materials, and layout are just as important as size or shape.

Clark emphasizes that planning a new deck requires more than deciding where it will sit in the yard. A well-designed deck should function as a natural extension of the home and match how the homeowner intends to live outdoors. According to the HelloNation article, attention to sun exposure, privacy, and traffic flow often determines whether the finished deck feels comfortable or inconvenient. Homeowners who account for these details early avoid costly design changes later in the building process.

The feature explains that deck orientation affects both comfort and long-term enjoyment. A south-facing deck may capture sunlight throughout the day but can become too warm in midsummer. A north-facing deck stays cooler but often needs added lighting for evening use. Clark recommends evaluating how sunlight, shade, and views interact with the chosen space before finalizing the layout. Deck orientation tips like these ensure the deck enhances the property instead of competing with it.

Clark also advises that planning a new deck should start with understanding how it will be used day to day. Families who plan to entertain might want room for a dining table, grill, and built-in seating. Others may prefer space for plants, storage, or even a hot tub in the future. Each of these choices affects the layout and the underlying structure. The HelloNation article explains that heavy items such as outdoor kitchens or hot tubs require reinforced framing and special connections for power or gas. Identifying these needs early ensures the deck is built safely and efficiently.

Smooth deck traffic flow is another consideration Clark identifies as crucial for functionality. A well-planned design should provide clear pathways between doors, stairs, and gathering areas so that people can move comfortably during events or everyday use. The HelloNation article highlights that a good deck design balances open movement areas with defined spaces for relaxation. Lighting along steps, railings, and seating adds both safety and visual appeal, encouraging evening use without cluttering the layout.

Material selection remains one of the most important aspects of planning a new deck. Clark explains that while natural wood provides warmth and classic charm, it requires regular maintenance, such as staining and sealing. Cedar and redwood resist insects and decay better than softer wood,s but still demand ongoing care. For those seeking a lower-maintenance option, composite decking benefits include moisture resistance, reduced fading, and minimal upkeep. Many composite boards now mimic the look of real wood, offering durability with a similar natural finish.

The HelloNation article also describes how railings and trim contribute to the overall look and safety of the deck. Metal or cable railings give a modern appearance and preserve views, while wood or composite options create a more traditional style. Mixing materials can produce a balanced design that connects the home’s exterior with the outdoor space. Clark stresses that deck material selection should reflect both aesthetic goals and the environmental conditions of the region.

Climate plays an essential role in these choices. In areas with heavy rain or humidity, materials that resist water absorption and mold perform best. In dry or sunny regions, UV protection and heat reflection become priorities. The HelloNation article points out that proper drainage is equally vital to prevent water damage over time. Including these design details in early plans helps ensure that the deck remains sturdy, safe, and visually consistent through the seasons.

Maintenance expectations are another subject Clark encourages homeowners to address before construction begins. Even low-maintenance decking requires basic cleaning to preserve its appearance. Debris that collects between boards can cause staining or mildew if ignored. Annual washing with mild detergent keeps surfaces in good condition, while wood decks need resealing every few years. Setting clear expectations for upkeep helps homeowners choose materials suited to their lifestyle.

Budget planning brings all these factors together. The HelloNation article notes that project costs vary based on size, materials, and design complexity. Clark advises investing in structural quality and durable materials first, then adjusting decorative elements if necessary. Spending more on long-lasting decking and less on purely ornamental details typically delivers the greatest return on investment. A balanced approach ensures that the finished deck looks attractive, functions well, and stands up to years of use.

Clark concludes that thoughtful design, material knowledge, and early collaboration with a professional builder are key to avoiding surprises. Homeowners who take the time to plan each stage carefully will enjoy a deck that enhances daily living and adds value to their property. With proper preparation, an outdoor living design can become a favorite gathering place for friends and family.

Smart Tips for Planning a New Deck features insights from Chad Clark, Home Design Expert of Cedar Falls, IA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa5b3cd5-1efd-4140-9e43-7913c75b66b9