AlphaTON Launches Claude Connector Powered by TON & Telegram

DAVOS, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the launch of AlphaTON Claude Connector, a groundbreaking platform that combines Anthropic's Claude artificial intelligence with TON blockchain technology, delivered through the Telegram messaging application. The solution enables users to manage digital assets, execute transactions, and interact with blockchain services using natural language conversation.





The platform addresses a critical barrier to cryptocurrency adoption: complexity. Traditional blockchain interfaces require technical knowledge and navigation through complicated dashboards. AlphaTON Claude Connector eliminates these obstacles by allowing users to simply type commands in plain English within their existing Telegram application.

The Technology

The platform integrates three major technologies:

Telegram — A messaging platform with over one billion active users worldwide

Claude AI — Anthropic's advanced artificial intelligence assistant, known for nuanced understanding and reliable responses

TON Blockchain — The Open Network, a high-performance blockchain capable of processing millions of transactions per second

Users can perform operations such as checking wallet balances, sending and receiving TON tokens, viewing transaction histories, and managing digital assets all through conversational commands.

Logan Golema, Chief Technology Officer, AlphaTON Capital, said, “Building with Claude Code has been essential to our internal development process, enabling us to move faster and collaborate more effectively across teams. We’re excited to extend that capability through this connector and empower Telegram and TON developers worldwide with more efficient, scalable tools to build and innovate.”

Key Capabilities

Conversational Interface

Users interact with the system through natural language. Rather than navigating complex menus, users simply state their intent:

"What is my current balance"

"Send 50 TON to this address"

"Show my transactions from this week"

The AI interprets the request, executes the appropriate blockchain operation, and confirms completion.

Integrated Mini Application

For users requiring visual interfaces, the platform includes an embedded web application accessible directly within Telegram. This Mini App provides:

Real-time balance displays

Transaction history visualization

Streamlined sending interfaces

Portfolio overview dashboards

Enterprise Integration

The platform connects with project management systems including JIRA, enabling business teams to coordinate blockchain operations within existing workflows.

Developer Platform

Built on the Model Context Protocol standard, the system provides extensible architecture for developers to build custom integrations and applications.

Market Opportunity

The global cryptocurrency market continues to expand, yet mainstream adoption remains limited by usability challenges. Research indicates that complexity ranks among the top barriers preventing new users from engaging with digital assets.

Messaging-based interfaces represent a significant opportunity to bridge this gap. By meeting users within applications they already use daily, AlphaTON Claude Connector removes friction from the onboarding process.

The TON blockchain, with its native Telegram integration and high transaction throughput, provides an ideal foundation for this approach.

Security

The platform implements enterprise-grade security practices:

End-to-end encryption for all communications

Secure key management protocols

Rate limiting and abuse prevention

Telegram Web App authentication validation

No storage of private keys or mnemonics in application code

Availability

AlphaTON Claude Connector is now available. Claude users can attach the custom connector in their desktop or CLI environments.

For enterprise inquiries, partnership opportunities, or media requests, contact the team through official channels.

About The Open Network

The Open Network (TON) is a decentralized blockchain designed for speed and scalability. Originally developed by the team behind Telegram, TON has grown into an independent ecosystem with an active developer community and expanding use cases across payments, decentralized applications, and digital identity.

About Claude AI

Claude is an AI assistant developed by Anthropic, designed to be helpful, harmless, and honest. Claude excels at nuanced conversation, complex reasoning, and following detailed instructions, capabilities essential for reliable blockchain operations.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)



AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct digital assets acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.



AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com /.

