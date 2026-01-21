The Jay Walker Podcast Launches With New Episode Featuring Jess Hilarious

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jay Walker Podcast, one of the fastest-growing culture-forward podcasts in the country, officially launches its latest episode today featuring acclaimed comedian, actress, and media personality Jess Hilarious.

The episode premieres tonight at 6:00 PM CDT / 7:00 PM EDT on REVIVE, with the full interview available live and on-demand across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and more.

Hosted by award-winning media personality Jay Walker, the episode delivers a raw, timely, and unfiltered conversation with Jess Hilarious as she discusses her “Don’t Play With Me” tour, the realities of fame in the social media era, motherhood, marriage, mental health, and the state of America following a turbulent year. Known for her authenticity and fearless humor, Jess brings honesty and perspective that goes far beyond comedy.





“Jess is one of those voices who can make you laugh and tell the truth in the same breath,” said Jay Walker. “This episode is about comedy, yes — but it’s also about resilience, culture, and surviving seasons that try to break you.”

During the interview, Jess Hilarious reflects on pivotal career moments, including performing in front of 13,000 people early in her career, navigating cancel culture, balancing life as a wife and mother, and why stand-up comedy remains her most powerful platform. The episode also coincides with her live performances at the historic Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover, Alabama.

The Jay Walker Podcast is known for its culturally relevant conversations, high-profile guests, and ability to blend entertainment with substance. The show continues to attract millions of listeners nationwide and has become a trusted space for artists, leaders, and change-makers to speak candidly.

Episode Details:

Premiere: January 21, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM CDT / 7:00 PM EDT

Watch: REVIVE

Listen: Available everywhere podcasts are streamed

About REVIVE TV

REVIVE TV is a 24/7 culture-forward streaming network delivering conversation-led programming designed to inform, inspire, and entertain. The network features personality-driven shows, community-centered storytelling, and original series built for today’s digital audience. REVIVE TV is owned and operated by WOAHRAE.

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Khali West: kwest@woahrae.com

