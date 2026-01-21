David Ebrahimzadeh Signals Aggressive Nationwide Expansion as Corniche Capital Answers Surging Demand for Industrial & Manufacturing Space

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh, Founder and Principal of Corniche Capital, announced today a major nationwide push to acquire, develop, and deliver next-generation industrial and manufacturing real estate, as demand from U.S. manufacturers, logistics operators, and data-driven industries continues to accelerate.



Corniche Capital is actively pursuing industrial buildings of 100,000 square feet and larger, as well as industrial land parcels of 10 acres or more, with a particular focus on properties that support manufacturing, advanced logistics, and powered land suitable for data centers and energy-intensive users.



“We are seeing a structural shift in demand for American manufacturing and industrial capacity,” said David Ebrahimzadeh. “Tenants need speed, certainty, power, and flexibility—and brokers and sellers need a buyer who can actually perform. That’s where Corniche Capital stands apart.”



Corniche Capital deploys its own capital, allowing the firm to move decisively without investment committees, boards, or partner approvals. This enables rapid execution, clean closes, and certainty of performance.



For brokers and sellers:

• Direct principal buyer

• Fast decision-making

• Nationwide mandate

• Institutional-scale transactions



For tenants, Corniche Capital offers:

• Existing industrial availabilities nationwide

• Custom build-to-suit solutions

• Manufacturing, logistics, and mission-critical facilities

• Powered land options for data centers



Beyond real estate, Corniche Capital helps tenants unlock maximum incentive packages including tax abatements, grants, infrastructure support, and energy incentives by working directly with state and local municipalities.



As reshoring, AI infrastructure, energy transition, and advanced manufacturing accelerate, Corniche Capital is positioned at the intersection of speed, scale, and execution.



Links

Website: https://www.cornichecapital.com

David Ebrahimzadeh: https://www.davidebrahimzadeh.com

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/davideb

X (Twitter): https://x.com/debrahimzadeh?s=11

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a8ad2dd-57a2-4e9f-9d2e-112100eacc84