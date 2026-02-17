NYC-Based Investor Launches Dual-Track Strategy Bridging Industrial Real Estate Development and Frontier Defense Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh, the New York–based founder and President of Corniche Capital, today announced the formalization of a dual-track investment strategy that combines industrial real estate acquisition and build-to-suit development with strategic investments in technology companies operating at the intersection of defense, aerospace, artificial intelligence, and national security infrastructure.

The strategy positions Corniche Capital as one of a small number of private investment firms that operate across both physical infrastructure and frontier technology — a model that David Ebrahimzadeh has developed based on the thesis that the next decade of outsized returns will be generated at the convergence of hard assets and deep technology.

“The traditional walls between real estate, private equity, and venture capital are collapsing,” said David Ebrahimzadeh . “A data center is both a real estate asset and a technology platform. A defense manufacturing facility is both an industrial property and a critical node in national security infrastructure. At Corniche Capital, we invest across both sides of that equation because the highest-conviction opportunities today sit at the intersection.”

Hard Assets: Industrial Real Estate Acquisition and Build-to-Suit Development

On the real estate side, David Ebrahimzadeh and Corniche Capital are actively acquiring industrial and commercial properties in secondary markets across the United States, targeting assets with conversion potential for logistics, advanced manufacturing, and AI data center infrastructure. The firm’s real estate thesis prioritizes properties where reshoring demand, defense procurement expansion, and AI infrastructure buildout create structural tailwinds independent of traditional commercial real estate cycles.

Critically, Corniche Capital’s strategy extends beyond acquisition of existing assets. David Ebrahimzadeh is actively pursuing build-to-suit development projects for tenants in the defense, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and data center sectors. Build-to-suit allows Corniche Capital to deliver purpose-built facilities tailored to tenant specifications — from enhanced electrical capacity and cooling systems for AI data centers to specialized manufacturing environments for defense contractors — while securing long-term lease commitments that de-risk development returns.

“Build-to-suit is where the real value creation happens in this cycle,” said David Ebrahimzadeh . “Tenants in defense manufacturing, data center operations, and advanced logistics have highly specific facility requirements that the existing industrial inventory simply cannot meet. By developing purpose-built facilities from the ground up, Corniche Capital captures both the development margin and the long-term lease economics. We are not just buying buildings — we are building the physical infrastructure that these industries need to scale.”

Frontier Technology: Strategic Investments in Defense, Aerospace, and AI

On the technology side, David Ebrahimzadeh has built an active portfolio of strategic investments spanning defense technology, aerospace, AI, and cybersecurity. Corniche Capital’s venture allocation includes both fund positions and direct investments in companies developing autonomous systems, space infrastructure, and AI-powered defense platforms.

“The defense and aerospace sectors are undergoing a generational technology transition. Autonomous drones, hypersonic platforms, AI-driven intelligence systems, and commercial space infrastructure are creating investment opportunities that mirror the early internet era in terms of asymmetric return potential,” said David Ebrahimzadeh . “These technologies require physical infrastructure to operate — manufacturing facilities, testing ranges, launch sites, data centers. That is where the dual-track thesis becomes powerful. We are not choosing between real estate and technology. We are investing in the infrastructure that makes frontier technology possible.”

The Convergence Thesis

David Ebrahimzadeh identifies several convergence points driving the dual-track strategy:

Defense Industrial Modernization: The U.S. defense industrial base requires significant capital investment in both existing and new-build manufacturing capacity. Defense technology companies scaling production need purpose-built facilities that combine advanced infrastructure with speed of delivery — precisely the type of build-to-suit development Corniche Capital executes.

AI Physical Infrastructure: Large language models and AI training clusters require purpose-built data center facilities with enhanced power, cooling, and connectivity. David Ebrahimzadeh notes that these assets trade in commercial real estate markets but generate technology-tier returns, particularly when developed as build-to-suit projects with long-term tenant commitments.

Space and Aerospace Ground Systems: The commercial space economy requires ground infrastructure, mission control facilities, and advanced manufacturing environments that represent investable real estate opportunities adjacent to the technology investment thesis.

“Most investors are either real estate people or tech people. Very few operate in both worlds,” said David Ebrahimzadeh . “That creates an information advantage. When you understand both the physical asset and the technology tenant, you can underwrite acquisitions that pure-play real estate investors miss and develop build-to-suit facilities that pure-play developers undervalue because they don’t understand the tenant’s technology moat.”

Corniche Capital’s dual-track model is designed to generate returns across multiple time horizons: current income from stabilized industrial assets, medium-term appreciation from build-to-suit development and property repositioning, and long-term strategic upside from technology investments that reinforce and expand the firm’s real estate pipeline.

About David Ebrahimzadeh

David Ebrahimzadeh is a New York–based entrepreneur, investor, and inventor. As the founder and President of Corniche Capital, David Ebrahimzadeh leads a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in industrial real estate development, build-to-suit projects, automotive safety innovation, and technology-driven capital allocation.

About Corniche Capital

Corniche Capital is a strategic investment firm focused on commercial real estate, industrial infrastructure, and technology-enabled investment opportunities across the private and public sectors.

Media & Social

Personal Website: www.davidebrahimzadeh.com

Company Website: www.cornichecapital.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/davideb

X (David Ebrahimzadeh): @debrahimzadeh

X (Corniche Capital): @cornichecapital

Instagram: @davidebrahimzadeh

Contact:

David Ebrahimzadeh

david@cornichecapital.com

917-207-7220

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b77604c4-f799-4aee-9ac6-dbb3d025b516