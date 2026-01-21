MSI Showcases Innovative New Surfaces at TISE 2026 in Las Vegas

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI) , the leading supplier of flooring , countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is thrilled to exhibit at The International Surface Event (tise) 2026 in Las Vegas.

TISE remains a premier destination to experience MSI’s newest and most innovative surface solutions across flooring, tile, and wall applications. TISE 2026 will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 27 – 29, bringing together industry professionals to explore the latest design trends and product innovations. Visit MSI at booths 4037 and 4137 to see what’s new and what’s next in industry-leading surfaces.

At TISE 2026, MSI will spotlight an expanded portfolio of cutting-edge products designed to meet evolving design and performance demands. A major highlight includes MSI’s TileTouch™ Surface Technology, featured in Girona, Cementique, and the award-winning Elbe collections which combine the outstanding performance of porcelain tile with enhanced dynamic visuals in a gorgeous selection of natural stone looks.

Attendees seeking premium WPC and SPC flooring will also want to explore the Wayne Parc™ and Studio™ collections, which represent some of the most sought-after LVT solutions on the market. Making its debut at TISE, the new Nove collections feature on-trend blonde tones and spacious 9” wide planks, offered in MSI’s highly regarded flex LVT format. MSI will also showcase Shorecliffs™ Hybrid Rigid Core flooring, a next-generation solution that blends style, stability, and performance with the best scratch resistance in the resilient category. These innovative flooring solutions offer the beauty of natural materials with the resilience and ease of installation today’s customers expect.

In wall applications, Acoustic Wood Slat Panels, now available in striking new macro sizes and painted colorways, offer a seamless blend of modern style and sound-absorbing performance. MSI continues to push design boundaries with fresh, on-trend offerings. Attendees can discover the vibrant Zest handmade Moroccan zellige wall tile collection, which brings rich color and personality to any space through its handcrafted aesthetic.

“We’re excited to return to TISE 2026 with a strong lineup of innovative products that reflect where design and performance are headed,” said Al Pacheco, Executive Vice President at MSI. “Our newest introductions demonstrate MSI’s commitment to making beautiful, attainable surfaces for every space.”

Experience MSI’s latest innovations up close and connect with the craftsmanship, quality, and design-forward thinking that define the brand. Join MSI at TISE 2026 to discover how MSI continues to shape the future of surfaces and make dream spaces attainable.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com .



Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5499e85-ce89-44c5-ba8a-520b24ef5207