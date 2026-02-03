Step Into MSI’s 2026 Design Trends and Discover Your Next Inspiration

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is excited to unveil its Design Trends for 2026 in the MSI exclusive Lookbook.

Designed to spark creativity, the 2026 Lookbook features four unique, prevalent design trends featuring MSI’s most current and coveted products. With thoughtfully styled room scenes, product swatches, and expert design insights, the lookbook empowers you to reimagine any project through modern colors and patterns. Discover this year’s on-trend flooring, countertop, and wall options—perfect for your next renovation or build.

Light and Luster

Create a calm, radiant space with Light & Luster. Creamy off-whites, soft ivories, and warm neutrals bring effortless elegance to light-filled spaces, enhanced by cozy textures, gentle curves, and glowing finishes. Inspired by artisanal stone and timeless design, this palette creates serene, inviting interiors made for everyday living.

Elevate the look with MSI’s fluted wall tiles, like Urbanslat Flute Maple, paired with Taj Mahal–inspired AuraTaj™ or MarfiTaj™ quartz surfaces and warm tan tones from the McCarran Herringbone Collection to complete the look.

Vintage Villa

Vintage Villa blends expressive color with refined neutrals for a richly layered, timeless look. Plums, nuanced greens, slate blues, and muted terracotta appear through elegant veining and geometric accents, balancing a palette that feels romantically rooted and distinctly modern.

Beautiful countertops like Calacatta Cinela™ provide a warm foundation with cinnamon veining, while intricate mosaic tile adds vibrant depth, like Verdant Green Geometrica Pattern tile, introduces earthy contrast.

Willow Market

Willow Market embodies a calm, airy aesthetic with soft pastels, graceful curves, and timeless patterns. Floral motifs, scalloped edges, and classic tile formats add subtle structure, while washed blues, delicate greens, and creamy marble tones create serene, light-filled spaces for interiors and exteriors.

Hardscaping like XL Rockmount™ Stacked Stone Atlantic Blue sets a soft, textural foundation, and Exotika Biotite Porcelain Tile introduces gentle pastel movement, and light wood floors like Tifton from the Everlife® XL Studio™ Collection complete the look with effortless elegance.

Velvet Truffle

Velvet Truffle brings depth and warmth to modern spaces with rich chocolate browns, creamy neutrals, and classic patterns rooted in old-world charm. Warm wood textures and refined quartz surfaces create moody, versatile interiors and exteriors with timeless appeal.

MSI’s Umber Acoustic Wood Slat Panels and Wayne Parc Reserve Luxury Vinyl Planks add rich warmth and character, while Calacatta Fioressa™ quartz and Elbe Alabaster porcelain tile soften the palette with refined balance.

“Our 2026 Design Trends reflect the evolving direction of the design world to bring them into your space,” said Emily Holle, Director of Trend and Design. “We’re seeing a move toward warmer neutrals layered with rich, moody earth tones, a modern revival of classic patterns like checkerboard, and an embrace of handcrafted, perfectly imperfect tile.”

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

