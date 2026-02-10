MSI Returns to KBIS 2026 With Inspired Surfaces Taking Center Stage

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI) , the leading supplier of flooring , countertops , wall tile , and hardscaping products in North America, is thrilled to showcase its latest innovations at this year’s Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

Find MSI at America’s largest and most prestigious kitchen and bath trade show in Orlando, Florida. Visit MSI at booth #S21059 at the Orange County Convention Center in the South Hall from February 17th to 19th.

MSI will highlight its newest and most on-trend products across multiple categories in an incredibly stunning booth. Attendees will get an up-close look at striking new Q™ Quartz designs, including elegant Taj Mahal Quartzite-inspired looks that bring on-trend warm cream and ivory-toned beauty with refined veining to modern spaces. MSI will also feature the award-winning Elbe Porcelain Tile Collection, known for its stunning textured surface technology, along with a wide range of popular fluted wall looks, including new Acoustic Wood Slat Panel colors, that continue to dominate kitchen and bath design.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Visitors will also get an exclusive look at new LVT products, including Wayne Parc™ and Wayne Parc Reserve™, MSI’s first WPC flooring collections. New, on-trend color additions across several LVF collections will be on display, as well as the Nove, Nove Plus, and Nove Reserve Collections, MSI’s newest glue down flooring collections.

"Our goal is always to inspire," said Al Pacheco, Executive Vice President of Marketing at MSI. "This year’s KBIS showcase highlights our commitment to innovation, with standout surfaces, trend-driven designs, and new product categories that continue to push the boundaries of kitchen and bath design."

Discover what’s next in kitchen and bath design with MSI at KBIS.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI’s complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com .

Find us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220