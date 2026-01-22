Telesat Statement on Creditor Litigation

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, confirms that certain creditors holding portions of the company’s legacy GEO (Geostationary Earth Orbit) debt have filed lawsuits in both New York and Ontario regarding the equity distribution in September 2025 of the Telesat Lightspeed business.

The lawsuits, filed at the direction of a group of distressed debt hedge funds, are without merit. The equity distribution at issue followed a robust governance process and was accomplished in strict accordance with relevant debt agreements and applicable law. Telesat intends to defend itself vigorously. Telesat and its stakeholders are firmly committed to supporting the company’s customers, advancing the Telesat Lightspeed program, and creating long-term value.

