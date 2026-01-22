GSJJ Expands Custom Promotional Products to Drive SME Brand Growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSJJ, a global manufacturing company and supplier of custom promotional products, has expanded its design, customization, and quality control services to further empower small and medium-sized enterprises to seek effective avenues for brand visibility in light of rising digital advertising costs.

As SMEs face growing competition and traditional online advertising becomes less effective, there is a growing demand among SMEs for tangible promotional items. For this reason, highly custom enamel pins, keychains, custom medals, and custom patches remain evergreen because they are so durable and are used many times every day.

According to PPAI's statistical data, the U.S. promotional products industry stood at approximately $26.78 billion at the end of 2024, which proves there is still a keenness to invest in physical branding tools. According to GSJJ, such a range of branded items offers small businesses a consistent, quantifiable, low-cost alternative to fragile digital branding.

Promotional products provide continuous brand exposure long after the initial distribution. Combining utility with strong visual identity, SMEs can cost-effectively achieve significant brand exposure.

According to statistics from ZipDo, 89% of consumers can remember advertisers of promotional products up to two years later and, on average, return $6-$7 for every dollar spent, which clearly indicates their effectiveness in providing extended exposure to the brand and developing customer loyalty.

In addition, GSJJ highlighted that promotional products also play a crucial role in local/community marketing, where small and medium enterprises use them during trade shows, company events, community programs, and seasonally in creating trust and contact with the target market.

As a response to the above needs, GSJJ has been developing professional design assistance, customization, and multi-level quality control for North American clients and other international markets.

“As SMEs operate in an increasingly competitive environment, promotional products have evolved into a strategic branding asset rather than a simple giveaway,” the Marketing Manager, Ice, said. “GSJJ remains committed to helping businesses create lasting brand equity through high-quality, customized merchandise.”

