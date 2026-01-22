Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reveals The Finalized Halborn Audit as Protocol Launch Window is Upcoming





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project developing a decentralized lending protocol on Ethereum, has announced the completion of its security audit conducted by Halborn Security. The audit is one of several components tied to the protocol’s roadmap as the project prepares for its upcoming V1 launch window.

The announcement arrives during a period of increased attention toward DeFi crypto infrastructure, with several market participants exploring new lending systems that combine collateralized borrowing, stable asset liquidity, and chain-based yield distribution.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing dual lending markets designed for both suppliers and borrowers. The first market allows users to supply assets into the protocol in exchange for yield. The second market allows users to borrow against collateral without selling their long-term digital asset holdings. This structure is common among decentralized lending markets and has attracted traders who want liquidity without exiting positions.

The protocol is being designed to allow deposits to be represented through mtTokens. These tokens track the growth of supplied assets and yield earned from borrowing fees. The mtToken architecture allows suppliers to hold a transferable representation of their deposit and accrued interest. Similar accounting systems have been used by other DeFi crypto platforms to simplify capital accounting and allow composable usage across decentralized ecosystems.

V1 Launch Window and Integration Path

The team confirmed that the V1 rollout will begin with a testnet deployment. During the testnet period, borrowing, lending, liquidation triggers, and oracle pricing mechanisms will operate in a controlled testing environment. After testing concludes, mainnet activation is set to follow.

V1 represents the protocol’s transition into active usage. Once the launch window is reached, on-chain metrics such as borrow rates, supply liquidity, collateral constraints, and oracle performance will become visible. These metrics are used to assess protocol health and risk, and they are often referenced in institutional DeFi evaluations.

Stablecoin support is expected to be central to V1. Borrowers commonly prefer stablecoins due to repayment stability during volatile market periods. Stablecoins also support trading strategies, hedging, and leverage, which increases borrowing utility within decentralized environments.

The team also outlined plans for Layer-2 support. Layer-2 networks have become important for DeFi applications as they reduce transaction fees and increase execution speed. For lending protocols, cost and execution time are tied to liquidation efficiency and collateral management. Mutuum Finance stated that integrating Layer-2 support will allow the system to scale without reliability issues on the main chain.





Security Components and Halborn Audit

Security has been a focus for the project. The finalized Halborn Security audit reviewed components such as liquidation operations, collateral valuation, borrowing logic, and interest rate calculations. Halborn Security is known for conducting audits for several major DeFi platforms.

In addition to the code audit, Mutuum Finance reported that the MUTM token received a 90 out of 100 score from CertiK’s token scan system. A $50,000 bug bounty is also active to identify vulnerabilities before mainnet deployment. The combination of external audits and bug bounties aligns with common practices among next crypto assets preparing for public protocol releases.

Oracle pricing will be supported through Chainlink feeds with fallback data sources. Oracle accuracy is a core requirement in lending platforms as collateral liquidation must occur at correct price points during volatility. Oracle failures have been a risk factor for several past DeFi lending events, and redundancy is viewed as an important stabilization measure.

Presale Structure and Token Distribution

The token distribution for MUTM is currently ongoing through a structured presale format. The token is priced at $0.04 during Phase 7 of the presale. A total of 4B tokens will exist. Out of that supply, 45.5% has been allocated for presale distribution, which equals approximately 1.82B tokens. A significant portion of this allocation has already been distributed to holders.

The presale began in early 2025 at a price of $0.01. As stages advanced, the token price increased by more than 250% from early rounds. The presale includes a confirmed launch price of $0.06, establishing defined pricing between current phases and listing-stage valuation.

Participation numbers have also expanded. According to provided figures, Mutuum Finance has raised more than $19.8M and onboarded more than 18,800 holders during distribution. The holder-base expansion is considered relevant in new crypto projects due to liquidity and distribution diversity during later protocol phases.

Roadmap Outlook and Next Steps

With Halborn’s audit finalized and CertiK validation reported, the project enters the next stage of its roadmap. The team stated that Phase 2 of development is approaching completion. Phase 3 includes testnet release, mainnet preparation, and the introduction of initial usage metrics.

Mutuum Finance’s positioning as a DeFi crypto protocol places it within a segment of the market focused on lending mechanics and collateral operations rather than speculative narratives. The protocol’s launch window has not been assigned a final date, but the project stated that the V1 sequence is targeted for activation during 2026.

As development continues, investors and analysts tracking new crypto lending platforms will look toward V1 performance, stablecoin borrowing volume, and security reliability as the primary indicators for long-term adoption. The next stage of the roadmap is expected to shift the narrative from presale participation toward protocol functionality and infrastructure validation.