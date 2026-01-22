eGain Announces Solve 26 London: Premier Conference on AI-Powered Knowledge Management for Customer Experience Automation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation, a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience solutions, today announced Solve 26 London, a premier conference exploring how enterprises are leveraging AI-powered knowledge to drive measurable business outcomes and successful AI implementations at scale. The event will take place May 6-7, 2026, at the Sofitel London Heathrow.

As enterprises grapple with the AI productivity paradox—where significant AI investments fail to deliver ROI—Solve 26 London addresses the critical missing link: trusted, AI-powered knowledge management. The conference will showcase how leading organizations are building the essential foundation for CX automation success through proven frameworks, real-world implementations, and innovative technologies.

"Trusted knowledge is the cornerstone of successful AI deployment," said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain Corporation. "Solve 26 London brings together the practitioners, technologies, and methodologies that are transforming how Global 2000 companies automate customer experiences while maintaining accuracy, compliance, and measurable ROI. This is where theory meets practice."

Conference Highlights Include:

Customer Success Stories: Executives from leading enterprises will share how they've leveraged AI-powered knowledge automation to reduce service costs by up to 75% and while improving both customer and agent experiences. Featured speakers include representatives from organizations such as EE, which has successfully implemented eGain's platform for AI-powered search, content creation, and seamless integration with Zendesk, Salesforce, and SharePoint.

Product Innovations: Attendees will gain expert insights into eGain's solutions and new releases, including:

AI Knowledge Hub – eGain's award-winning solution for integrating siloed enterprise content and delivering automated trusted knowledge

– eGain's award-winning solution for integrating siloed enterprise content and delivering automated trusted knowledge AI Agent – Agentic solutions powered by trusted knowledge, executing assured actions and delivering automated customer journeys

– Agentic solutions powered by trusted knowledge, executing assured actions and delivering automated customer journeys Composer – Tools for composing and configuring agentic flows that deliver accurate, compliant answers and experiences



Hands-On Learning: Three dedicated workshops will provide practical, implementation-focused training:

AI Knowledge Method Workshop

Agentic AI Workshop

Developer Workshop



On the first day (May 6), attendees will hear a keynote address from eGain CEO Ashu Roy, customer showcases, product overviews, new product releases, and interactive product demonstrations.

On the Day 2 (May 7), attendees can attend workshops with deep-dive, hands-on experience in eGain’s AI-powered knowledge management tools, methods, and platforms.

"We were really impressed by the eGain platform, particularly the native capabilities around AI-powered search and content creation, the out-of-the-box integrations with Zendesk, Salesforce and SharePoint," said Stacy Young, Senior Manager at EE, an eGain customer and previous Solve conference speaker.

Attendance at Solve 26 London is complimentary with registration, but seats are limited. To register or learn more about the event, visit: https://www.egain.com/egain-solve-26-london/

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of expertise, eGain helps enterprises integrate siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain's solutions to transform customer service, reduce costs, and achieve successful AI implementations at scale. For more information, visit www.egain.com.

Media Contact:

press@egain.com