Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raised Over $19.8M Since 2025, Phase 7 is Advancing Further





Jan. 22, 2026 -- Presale stages are often the most telling period for a new crypto project. They reveal demand, participation speed, and investor conviction long before listings or Mainnet usage arrive. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has now crossed a major milestone as it advances deeper into Phase 7. With more than $19.8M raised since early 2025 and thousands of holders onboarded, analysts note that the project has entered the late discovery stage where attention begins to spread from early communities to broader audiences. This is the phase where stronger participation typically begins, as security reviews and development updates help validate investor expectations.

A Two-Year Funding Window

What stands out about Mutuum Finance is not just the amount raised, but the timeline. The funding began in early 2025 at $0.01 per MUTM. Unlike many presales that attempt to raise capital within short windows, Mutuum Finance took a longer approach and allowed investor participation to spread over multiple phases. This strategy led to consistent inflows rather than short bursts of attention.

As of today, the presale has attracted $19.8M in capital commitment with 18,900 individual holders. These numbers matter. They show that interest did not come from a single group or event, but from repeated participation across phases.

Many who follow early crypto fundraising note that long-duration presales tend to filter weaker projects out. If a project cannot maintain momentum over months, participants exit. Mutuum Finance has not seen that pattern. Instead, participation accelerated as phases advanced.

Token Distribution and Allocation Structure

From the 4B total MUTM supply, 45.5% or roughly 1.82B tokens have been allocated for community onboarding during the presale. This scale of distribution is notable because it supports broad token ownership ahead of listings. Many smaller altcoins concentrate their supply in private sale structures.

Mutuum Finance takes the opposite approach. It spreads tokens across thousands of holders before trading venues open. A wide ownership footprint can reduce volatility during price discovery and improve liquidity at launch.

To date, 830M tokens have been sold across the phases. This represents more than 45% of the total allocated supply for onboarding. The relationship between tokens sold and tokens remaining becomes more important during the later phases, because scarcity begins to interact with utility expectations. As Phase 7 advances, the remaining available allocation tightens, and price sensitivity increases as more participants attempt to secure exposure before listings.

Phase Pricing Progression and Early Appreciation

The presale began at $0.01 during Phase 1. Phase 7 sells at $0.04. This represents a 300% price increase for the earliest participants. Such appreciation during a presale stage signals strong conviction and indicates that each cohort of new participants was willing to pay higher prices than previous cohorts. Analysts call this staged repricing and note that it reflects rising expectations about future value.

The projected listing target is near $0.06. This means that Phase 7 participants are still pricing the token at a discount to expected launch valuation according to the official pricing plan. That gap is one reason why the later phases tend to attract larger buyers. They seek a balance between reduced uncertainty and discounted pricing. This pattern is consistent with other successful protocols that reached Mainnet usage during earlier cycles.





The 24 Hour Leaderboard and Competitive Allocation

A defining feature of Mutuum Finance’s presale has been the 24 hour leaderboard system. Each day, the top contributor receives $500 in MUTM as a reward. This structure does two things. First, it introduces a competitive element that supports consistent participation. Second, it encourages investors to allocate during active days rather than attempting to time the final phases.

This mechanic avoids the stagnation that many presales suffer when they approach late stages. Instead of slowing down, participation has stayed consistent. As Phase 7 progresses, the leaderboard has seen growing entries from mid-range contributors seeking to secure bonuses and position ahead of launch.

Security Validation and Payment Access

Mutuum Finance completed its independent audit with Halborn Security and holds a 90 over 100 token scan score from CertiK. Security reviews are especially important for lending protocols because they manage collateral and liquidations. Without security assurances, serious capital rarely enters.

Payment access improvements also supported Phase 7 acceleration. Card payment support expanded the pool of possible participants beyond crypto-native users. Many presales rely solely on crypto deposits, which restricts access. Mutuum Finance removed that friction and widened its funnel during the period when participation tends to peak.

The Supply Timing Window

Phase 7 is now advancing faster than Phase 5 and Phase 6. This is not surprising. As utility milestones approach, supply diminishes and security reviews are published, buyers who avoided early risk now enter the cycle. Analysts often describe this window as the final accumulation zone before exchange listings and Mainnet visibility.

Mutuum Finance has raised over $19.8M since 2025, onboarded nearly nineteen thousand holders and distributed 830M tokens during its presale. Phase 7 continues to move quickly as larger investors arrive, audits validate the protocol, and utility milestones near execution. When tracking crypto news today and searching for the best cryptocurrency to invest in before listing events, Mutuum Finance represents one of the most active late-stage onboarding phases of the current cycle.

