Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating as American Fusion, Highlights Expansion of Fusion Patent Portfolio Supporting Commercial Texatron™ Platform

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF” “American Fusion” or the “Company”), together with Kepler Fusion Technologies Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary (“Kepler”), today provided an update on the scope and advancement of Kepler’s intellectual property portfolio supporting its proprietary Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform, underscoring the Company’s focus on long-term technology defensibility and commercial readiness.

As of December 16, 2025, Kepler Fusion Technologies has established a foundational fusion patent family anchored by U.S. patent application serial numbers 17/736,084 and 18/354,637, which cover a novel hollow toroidal fusion reactor architecture incorporating rifled interior surfaces and an electromagnetic foil formed along the rifling ridge during operation. These applications are currently pending and in active examination with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent family encompasses both experimental and production-oriented reactor configurations, reflecting a structured development pathway from validation systems through commercial-scale deployment.

In addition to its core filings, Kepler maintains a robust trade secret program protecting key technical elements of the Texatron™ system that are not disclosed in patent filings. The Company has also filed U.S. trademark applications for both “Texatron” and “American Fusion,” supporting its broader branding and platform strategy.

Beyond its foundational filings, Kepler is actively expanding its patent estate. As of mid-December 2025, the Company had 238 patent applications prepared for filing and has initiated filings for 25 additional regular-priority applications covering reactor configuration variations, fuel pathways, and structural design alternatives. These include variations addressing electromagnetic foil implementations, physical coil alternatives, symmetric and asymmetric chamber shells, alternative chamber center components, and multiple aneutronic fuel combinations. These filings are structured to systematically cover key design permutations across chamber geometry, electromagnetic implementation, structural symmetry, and fuel composition. In parallel, three additional high-priority patent applications specifically addressing electromagnetic foil technologies are in advanced preparation, with over 200 additional patents in development across high-priority and regular-priority categories. 211 further patent applications are in development, including 37 high-priority filings and 174 regular-priority filings addressing Texatron™ and related fusion technologies.

“This patent portfolio reflects years of disciplined engineering work and a deliberate strategy to protect the core architecture of the Texatron platform as we move toward commercialization,” said Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies. “Our focus has been on building a defensible, scalable fusion system supported by a deep and expanding body of intellectual property.”

Richard Hawkins, CEO of the Company, added, “Intellectual property is the backbone of any advanced energy platform. The depth of Kepler’s patent family, combined with its trade secret program and ongoing filings, positions the Company to protect long-term shareholder value as we execute on our broader American Fusion strategy.”

The Company expects to continue advancing its patent filings throughout 2026 as development progresses, while maintaining selective disclosure through its trade secret program. Additional technical disclosures, including a forthcoming white paper and future patent updates, are expected to be released as appropriate.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com.

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to the proposed transaction, potential change of control, valuation expectations, technology development and commercialization, litigation matters, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, satisfy closing conditions, complete due diligence, obtain regulatory approvals, develop and commercialize fusion technology, resolve litigation matters, obtain financing, engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements, achieve or maintain compliance with SEC or exchange requirements, and general market and economic conditions. References to third-party companies, technologies, or transactions are based on publicly available information and are provided solely for comparative or informational context. The previously announced letter of intent is non-binding and subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and satisfaction of closing requirements. No assurances can be given that any proposed transaction or change of control will be completed as described, or at all. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

