Rocket Software Accelerates Data Modernization with Rocket® ContentEdge™

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in IT modernization, today announced Rocket® ContentEdge™, a solution that enables safe, governed, in-place access to protected unstructured information to unlock the value of unstructured data while accelerating data modernization at scale. Built for hybrid environments and operational business information, Rocket ContentEdge enables safe GenAI, intelligent automation, and governed access to enterprise content across the entire information landscape—cloud, on-premises and mainframe—without disrupting existing operations.

Unlocking hidden unstructured data insights offers a transformative opportunity to enhance employee productivity and customer experience. Yet many organizations face a significant hurdle: applying AI to operational content without violating strict compliance and privacy protocols, including related workflows that often disrupt legacy systems. ContentEdge solves this by connecting to existing data sources and honoring existing compliance policies. This empowers teams to safely leverage modern AI—for immediate answers and analytics—without ever moving the data or compromising security controls.

“Rocket ContentEdge reflects where the market is going and what our customers need to effectively access their critical unstructured data,” said Michael Curry, President of Data Modernization at Rocket Software. “By combining safety-first GenAI, automation, and deep ecosystem integration, we are enabling organizations to modernize at their own pace, reduce risk and cost, and unlock new value from their most critical information assets.”

Key innovation highlights include:

Safety-first GenAI and automation: Built-in redaction, reuse of existing access controls, and in-place data connections enable organizations to confidently apply GenAI to sensitive content while managing cost through intelligent optimization.

: Via automation, deliver enterprise-wide data views with rapid discovery to deployment for data access, integrations, and analytics. Industry and ecosystem accelerators: Native integrations with platforms such as SAP ® , Salesforce ® , Microsoft ® Azure ® , Microsoft 365 ® , and SharePoint ® enable faster discovery and insight without moving or duplicating data.

The latest innovations across the ContentEdge portfolio extend Rocket Software’s long-standing content management capabilities with guided experiences, expanded search and discovery, GenAI-based extraction for use cases such as contract management, and secure, web-based access to critical system data.

“Al's promise of faster decisions and better experiences depends on unlocking insights from unstructured content without compromising compliance,” said Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager, Content and Knowledge Discovery Strategies at IDC. “Rocket Software's ContentEdge solution is an example of embracing what comes next, by enabling governed, in-place access to sensitive information and bridging the gap between content and analytics. This approach helps organizations accelerate productivity and deliver measurable business impact while maintaining trust and control.”

“From the perspective of a financial institution, obtaining insights from operational information is important. ContentEdge enables us to locate information, unlock intelligence, and drive efficiencies from critical documents,” said Brian Kelley of AgFirst Farm Credit Bank.

Rocket ContentEdge underscores Rocket Software’s continued execution against its data modernization vision by delivering new capabilities that help organizations safely operationalize AI, improve efficiency, and unlock insight across hybrid environments.

To learn more about Rocket ContentEdge and how it is helping organizations turn unstructured data into value and modernize their data environments at scale, visit: https://www.rocketsoftware.com/en-us/products/contentedge

FAQS:

1. What is Rocket® ContentEdge™?

Rocket ContentEdge is the evolution of Rocket Software’s Content Services portfolio. It’s designed to help organizations unlock value from unstructured data and accelerate data modernization across hybrid environments—without disrupting existing operations.

2. How does Rocket ContentEdge support safe GenAI adoption?

ContentEdge includes safety‑first GenAI capabilities such as built‑in redaction, reuse of existing access controls, and in‑place data connections. These ensure organizations can confidently apply GenAI to sensitive content while controlling cost, risk, and compliance.

3. What types of integrations does ContentEdge offer?

The platform provides rapid deployment and native integrations with major enterprise systems including SAP®, Salesforce®, Microsoft® Azure®, Microsoft 365®, and SharePoint®—enabling faster insights without moving or duplicating data.

4. How does ContentEdge bring structure to unstructured data?

Automatically merge unstructured information into existing structured data analytics solutions via open standards while maintaining system of record controls for AI and analytics. This creates a more complete operational and customer view while preserving governance, compliance, and security.

5. What are some common use cases for Rocket ContentEdge?

Organizations use ContentEdge for high-volume operational workflows such as contract analysis, AI-driven data extraction, fleet-related automation, expanded search and discovery, and secure web-based access to data across mainframe, distributed, and cloud systems.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,200 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and X or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

