New Course Explores Metrics That Drive Team & Business Impact

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance® today announced the launch of a new microcredential course, Metrics for Team Success: Measuring Business Impact .

This course equips teams across industries to move beyond merely tracking activity to measuring outcomes that drive real improvement and business impact. Instead of treating performance metrics in isolation, participants learn why specific metrics matter, how to choose the right ones for their context, and how to use them to communicate a clear, credible story of value to leaders and stakeholders.

In modern organizations, metrics are how teams and leaders understand work, guide decisions, and demonstrate impact. Metrics for Team Success: Measuring Business Impact equips learners with practical frameworks to cut through data overload and build a coherent system of metrics aligned to team goals, organizational priorities, and real outcomes. The course approaches measurement with an agile mindset, emphasizing continuous improvement, adaptability, transparency, and learning through feedback.

Learners progress through a structured learning journey that enables them to:

Clarify purpose and scope: Classify metrics at the team, product, and organizational levels, and distinguish between leading (predictive) and lagging (historical) indicators.



Classify metrics at the team, product, and organizational levels, and distinguish between leading (predictive) and lagging (historical) indicators. Connect effort to impact: Apply the Metrics Value Chain to trace activities through outputs and outcomes to meaningful business results.



Apply the Metrics Value Chain to trace activities through outputs and outcomes to meaningful business results. Enrich data with context: Combine quantitative metrics with qualitative insights—such as customer feedback and team reflections—to uncover the "why" behind performance.



Combine quantitative metrics with qualitative insights—such as customer feedback and team reflections—to uncover the "why" behind performance. Use AI responsibly: Explore how AI can support aggregation, anomaly detection, and forecasting while maintaining human judgment and ethical oversight.



Explore how AI can support aggregation, anomaly detection, and forecasting while maintaining human judgment and ethical oversight. Design a coherent system of metrics: Justify metric choices based on context, goals, and decision-making needs, and continuously refine them through feedback loops.



"High-performing teams thrive when they measure what truly drives business outcomes," said Scrum Alliance Chief Product Officer Danielle deLuise. "This course equips teams to select and use metrics strategically, turning data into insights that improve performance, align efforts with organizational goals, and demonstrate measurable value to stakeholders. It's about creating a feedback-driven culture that accelerates learning, innovation, and business results."

Course details and enrollment

Metrics for Team Success: Measuring Business Impact is an on-demand, self-paced course that takes approximately three hours to complete. It builds on the foundations established in the course Metrics that Matter: Improving Product Outcomes . Learners earn a Scrum Alliance microcredential, validating their ability to select and apply metrics that reflect real business impact. Current Scrum Alliance members earn Scrum Education Units (SEUs) to apply toward certification renewal, while non-members receive a two-year professional membership upon completion.

This course is ideal for:

Team leaders, managers, and facilitators across disciplines



Scrum masters, agile coaches, and product professionals



Leaders responsible for visibility, reporting, and decision-making



Teams seeking stronger alignment between metrics, learning, and outcomes

By learning to measure value with purpose and adaptability, professionals strengthen their ability to guide teams, influence stakeholders, and support continuous improvement across any work environment.

About Scrum Alliance®

As the first nonprofit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its position of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today’s ever-evolving workplaces. For more information, visit scrumalliance.org.

Connect with Scrum Alliance:

https://www.tiktok.com/@scrumalliance

https://www.facebook.com/scrumalliance

https://www.linkedin.com/company/scrum-alliance

https://www.youtube.com/user/scrumalliance

Media Contact:

Bethany Rhodes

Uproar by Moburst for Scrum Alliance

bethany@moburst.com