Orange Investment Advisors Appoints Dynamic Leadership Team to Capitalize on Strategic Alignment with Orange Bank & Trust Company

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Investment Advisors is pleased to announce the appointment of a new executive leadership team, effective immediately, specifically structured to propel the firm’s growth and fully capitalize on its newly cemented alignment with the Bank’s Orange Wealth Management Division.

Leading this strategic evolution is Curt Schultzberg, who has been named President. He is joined by Steve Maurer who will serve as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer.

“The promotion of these veteran leaders highlights Orange Investment Advisors’ commitment to stability,” said Michael J. Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company. “Having been integral to the organization’s previous successes, this executive team possesses an intimate understanding of the firm’s culture and its alignment with the Bank’s ever-expanding trusted advisor philosophy.”

"We aren't just starting a new chapter; we are expanding the story we’ve helped write for years,” said Curt Schultzberg, President of Orange Investment Advisors. “Our goal is to leverage the Bank’s vast network and more than a century of institutional trust to deliver a level of synergy and growth potential that is unmatched in the Hudson Valley."

Under the direction of Schultzberg and Maurer, the firm is focusing on three key pillars:

Institutional Synergy: Tapping into the Bank’s deep regional roots to offer clients sophisticated private banking, fiduciary services, and investment solutions under one roof.

Enhanced Operational Scalability: Implementing advanced technology and reporting systems to support the firm's expanding client base across the New York metro area.

Renowned Stability: Reinforcing client confidence through the firm's direct affiliation with a multibillion-dollar banking leader that has survived and thrived through every economic cycle since 1892.





"The alignment between the Bank and our advisory team is now fully cemented within Orange Wealth Management," said David Dineen, EVP and Director of Orange Wealth Management. "With this new structure, we have the resources and the unified vision to provide an institutional level of service while maintaining the local, high-touch relationships that are our hallmark."

“We understand this firm from the inside out, so we can more effectively leverage the Bank’s massive resources to benefit our clients,” said Maurer. “Our focus is on maintaining the trust we’ve earned while building the most dynamic investment platform in the Hudson Valley."

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley’s premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York’s top places to work.

