BCC Research Highlights 5 Markets with 20%+ CAGR

Boston, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research announces the release of five comprehensive market reports, highlighting sectors undergoing rapid technological advancement and high investment interest. These industries - electric grid innovation to medical device monitoring, genomic sequencing, sustainable materials, and clean energy systems - are projected to grow at CAGRs above 20% over the next 5 to 6 years. This growth is being driven by global sustainability priorities, digitization of healthcare services, breakthroughs in biotechnology and accelerating transitions toward low-carbon energy systems.

These reports provide stakeholders, investors, manufacturers and policymakers with data-backed insights to identify strategic opportunities in fast-scaling global markets.

Overview and Market Outlook:

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology enables bidirectional energy flow between electric vehicles and the power grid, supporting grid stability, renewable energy integration, and economic incentives for EV owners. As countries shift toward decentralized and flexible energy systems, V2G is emerging as a key enabler of future grid resilience.

The global V2G market is projected to grow from $6.3 billion in 2025 to $16.9 billion by the end of 2030, achieving a CAGR of 21.7%. Europe leads the market due to supportive regulations and large-scale EV adoption.

Interesting Insights:

V2G companies increasingly expand through collaborations and partnerships to accelerate market presence and deliver integrated solutions.

This strategy enables local deployment advantages and strengthens access to diverse charging infrastructure networks.

Overview and Market Outlook:

The implantable remote patient monitoring (IRPM) device market is driven by the rising need for continuous, real-time health tracking to support chronic disease management. These devices are highly innovation-driven and increasingly incorporate AI to predict health events before they escalate.

The market is expected to grow from $7.6 billion in 2024 to $20.3 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 21.7%. North America currently holds the largest share due to advanced healthcare systems and strong adoption of digital health technologies.

Interesting Insights:

IRPM devices can reduce hospital readmissions by up to 30%, significantly lowering healthcare costs.

Some devices can be powered by the human body, reducing the need for external battery replacements.

AI integration enhances predictive and personalized care management.

Overview and Market Outlook:

China is rapidly emerging as a global leader in DNA sequencing, driven by nationwide genomics initiatives, world-class research hubs, and widespread adoption in clinical and public health applications. Growing demand for oncology diagnostics, reproductive testing and infectious disease surveillance fuels further market expansion.

The Chinese DNA sequencing market is projected to expand from $1.2 billion in 2025 to $3.1 billion by the end of 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.5%. Guangdong province holds the highest market share due to strong government and private sector investments.

Interesting Insights:

China’s Precision Medicine Initiative aims to sequence over one million genomes by the end of 2030, positioning the country at the forefront of global genetic research.

Overview and Market Outlook:

Green steel, produced using renewable energy and low-carbon processing, represents a transformational shift in global steel manufacturing. Demand is rising as industries seek carbon-neutral material options for construction, automotive, and industrial supply chains.

The market is projected to grow from $7.4 billion in 2024 to $19.4 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 21.4%. Europe leads the market due to strong carbon reduction policies and early deployment of green steel technologies.

Interesting Insights:

Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE) enables carbon-free steel production, generating oxygen instead of CO₂ as a byproduct.

The technology is scalable and expected to be commercialized by 2026, reshaping global steel production economics.

Overview and Market Outlook:

Fuel cell generators offer a clean and efficient alternative to traditional diesel-based backup power systems. Governments and industries are adopting fuel cell technology to support decarbonization and improve the resilience of commercial and industrial operations.

The market will grow from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $3.1 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 21.2%. The Asia-Pacific region leads due to firm clean energy investment commitments.

Interesting Insights

Over 8 million tons of near-zero-emission ammonia production capacity is planned by 2030, supporting fuel and hydrogen transition pathways.

These fast-growing markets underscore a defining shift in how the world generates energy, delivers healthcare, builds infrastructure, and advances scientific discovery. The convergence of sustainability, digital transformation, and biotechnology is reshaping global industries at an unprecedented pace. Organizations that embrace these developments early will be positioned not only to lead in innovation but to help shape a more resilient and sustainable future. BCC Research will continue to provide actionable insights that empower strategic decision-making in these rapidly evolving sectors.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.