Talkdesk earns ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the global standard for responsible AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. , a global leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the first international standard for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and improving an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS). This certification validates the AI governance framework and management practices underpinning Talkdesk against rigorous global requirements for transparency, security, and risk management. By securing this independent validation, Talkdesk strengthens the foundation for its CXA platform by reinforcing a consistent approach to how AI is governed, developed, and operated across customer experience operations.

While many organizations recognize AI's potential to transform customer service, adoption often stalls due to concerns about reliability and regulatory compliance. ISO/IEC 42001 addresses these hurdles by providing third-party verification that Talkdesk develops, deploys, and operates its AI within a governed environment built on global best practices for ethics and security.

“Enterprises want the efficiency of autonomous AI, but they need to know the underlying systems are governed responsibly,” said Munil Shah, chief technology officer of Talkdesk. “Securing ISO 42001 certification isn't just about meeting a regulatory bar; it’s about giving our customers the trust they need to move AI from experimentation into full-scale production.”

By embedding ISO/IEC 42001 standards into development, operations, and governance processes across the Talkdesk CXA platform, Talkdesk helps companies scale automation while maintaining strict oversight through governed AI development and operating practices. This approach reduces risk for IT leaders and provides a clear path for expanding AI capabilities across the entire customer journey.

“This certification is a milestone in our 'Trust by Design' philosophy. It ensures that every Talkdesk innovation is developed within a framework that prioritizes safety and data integrity, ultimately helping our clients deliver better, safer experiences to their customers,” said Pedro Andrade, head of AI at Talkdesk.

As AI becomes more deeply embedded across customer experience operations, strong governance plays an increasingly important role in how automation is designed, deployed, and scaled. This is especially critical as organizations move beyond isolated use cases toward more coordinated, end-to-end customer journeys.

Talkdesk CXA brings together AI-driven orchestration, real-time data, and workflow automation to coordinate service, sales, and support processes across the full customer experience lifecycle. Through coordinated multi-agent orchestration, CXA connects customer-facing and operational workflows, helping enterprises manage complex, end-to-end customer journeys at scale. Its modular design supports the deployment of new agents and adaptation to changing demands as CX operations evolve. Behind it all, the Talkdesk Data Cloud continuously ingests and connects data across interactions and systems, providing evolving, real-time context that supports AI-driven workflows across customer experience operations.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA) —a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , consumer goods , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Media Contact: