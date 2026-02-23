Talkdesk extends agentic AI with cross-system business workflow automation

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BERLIN, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. is advancing Customer Experience Automation (CXA) with the launch of Automation Flows , a new orchestration engine that automates workflows across backend systems, and the extension of Talkdesk Autopilot’s agentic AI capabilities to the email channel. Announced at CCW Berlin , these innovations deepen Talkdesk’s execution layer, connecting customer interactions directly to backend workflows and enabling AI agents to independently carry requests through to completion in any channel.

Automation Flows is a code-free orchestration engine that connects customer interactions and extended workflows to third-party systems, ensuring multi-step processes execute to completion across systems. By aligning fully contextualized execution with key business cases, this layer drives impactful results precisely when they matter most, empowering agentic AI and traditional event-driven automation.

This enables long-running business processes such as mortgage refinancing, in which customer interactions trigger document collection, compliance validation, underwriting decisions, and coordinated updates across CRM and loan systems, all governed within a single workflow.

Extending agentic AI to the email channel brings autonomous resolution to one of the most complex and high-volume support touchpoints. Unlike traditional email bots built on rigid rules, Autopilot uses reasoning to interpret intent, analyze content, and determine the appropriate action. It can verify data, update accounts, and send a final resolution — all without a human agent ever touching the ticket.

“Some of the hardest problems in customer experience happen in the inbox,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk. “Email is high-volume, high-context, and deeply operational. By extending agentic AI to email, we’re bringing autonomous resolution to the channel where complexity and scale are highest, ensuring customer requests are not just understood, but fully executed. With Automation Flows, organizations can design and deploy sophisticated, cross-system workflows without custom development. It removes the complexity that has historically slowed automation across the enterprise.”

These advancements extend sophisticated automation across every major customer channel — voice, chat, short messaging service (SMS), and email — bringing governed, cross-system orchestration to the full customer journey.

Talkdesk CXA is a multi-agent platform that automates and scales service, sales, and support processes across the entire CX lifecycle — bridging the gap between the contact center and back office. It orchestrates a network of AI agents to automate complex work, seamlessly and at scale. Its modular design makes it easy to deploy new agents, respond to changing demands, and refine performance over time. Behind it all, the Talkdesk Data Cloud provides the real-time context agents need to act intelligently and improve with every interaction.

