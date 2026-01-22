Soprano and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Smart Messaging Solutions to the Public Sector

SYDNEY and RESTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global automated communications technology company, Soprano Design, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Soprano’s Public Sector distributor, enabling Public Sector agencies across the U.S. to access Soprano’s secure messaging solutions through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Carahsoft to make our secure messaging capabilities readily available to even more Public Sector organizations across the U.S.,” said Antony Sault, Chief Revenue Officer at Soprano Design. “From Federal departments to State and Local Government, Healthcare providers, Education institutions and beyond — this partnership expands our ability to support the agencies that keep American communities running.”

“Soprano has a history of providing secure communication solutions to leading U.S. Public Sector agencies. Now – with the help of Carahsoft – our solutions are accessible to even more agencies committed to keeping American citizens safe, informed and connected.”

– Antony Sault, Chief Revenue Officer at Soprano Design

Soprano’s secure messaging platform has been trusted by world-leading Public Sector organizations for more than 30 years, delivering key citizen communications including appointment reminders, payment notifications and one-time passwords for secure access to public services.

"Carahsoft’s deep expertise in the Public Sector makes them the ideal partner to bring our solutions to more agencies across the U.S.," said Nick Grenville, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Marketing at Soprano Design. "Together, we’re combining our secure communication technology with Carahsoft’s distribution strength to ensure agencies can deliver the safe, accessible and reliable experiences that American citizens expect."

With more than 32 billion interactions powered annually across SMS, Email, Voice, RCS, WhatsApp and Conversational AI, Soprano brings proven scale, reliability and security to high-trust environments — making it a valued partner for U.S. Government agencies.

“With the addition of Soprano Design’s automated communication solutions to our portfolio, we’re able to offer Government agencies access to a secure, high-scale messaging platform that helps improve citizen engagement while meeting strict compliance standards,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “This partnership reflects Carahsoft and its reseller partners’ dedication to providing the Public Sector with solutions that enhance customer experience and increase operational efficiency.”

“With Soprano’s trusted communication platform, we’re enabling Government agencies to better serve and protect the American public — through secure, timely and accessible communication

that meets people where they are.”

– Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft

Soprano Design’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or SopranoDesign@carahsoft.com; or read Soprano Design’s Guide to Citizen-First Communications for Today’s Public Sector.

About Soprano Design

Soprano Design is a leading CPaaS provider trusted by 150+ Fortune 500 companies globally and serves over 32 billion automated interactions for its enterprise and government customers every year. For more information about Soprano Design and its communication solutions, visit sopranodesign.com/.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

