Rally House Eastland Plaza to Host Indiana University Football Player Appearance

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a Hoosiers’ National Championship win, Rally House is hosting a player appearance and signing with National Champion team members Elijah Sarratt, Carter Smith, and Aiden Fisher. The appearance will take place from 4:00pm-6:00pm EST on Friday, January 23 at Rally House Eastland Plaza.

Elijah Sarratt, Carter Smith, and Aiden Fisher are key contributors to the Indiana Hoosiers football program and helped lead the Hoosiers to their National Championship victory. Their appearance reflects Rally House’s commitment to supporting local teams and engaging with the IU community.

Fans will be able to meet Elijah Sarratt, Carter Smith, and Aiden Fisher and receive a signed, complimentary branded photo card. Fans can also purchase one (1) other item from Rally House for signature. No outside items will be allowed for signature. There will be a limited number of wristbands distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 12:00pm ET on January 23, 2026. Limited to one wristband per person. Must be present to receive autograph later in the day. Appearance times are subject to change without notice.

