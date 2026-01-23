Bitget Lists BTGO Tokenized Stock, Bringing BitGo to the UEX Marketplace





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is excited to announce the listing of BTGO, a tokenized stock representing BitGo, expanding the exchange’s US stock section and giving users access to one of the digital asset industry’s most established infrastructure providers.

BTGOon is now available for spot trading on Bitget Onchain, allowing users to gain exposure to BitGo through a crypto-native experience without brokerage accounts, geographic barriers, or limited market hours. The listing strengthens Bitget’s UEX vision, where digital assets and real-world instruments coexist under a single account, enabling more flexible and diversified portfolio construction.

Founded in 2013, BitGo is a leading provider of secure and scalable digital asset infrastructure, serving primarily institutional clients across custody, trading, lending, and settlement. The company pioneered the commercialization of multi-signature wallet technology and later introduced threshold signature schemes (TSS), setting industry standards for asset security. Today, BitGo supports and safeguards more than 1,400 tokenized assets across multiple blockchains, making it a foundational player in institutional crypto markets.

The addition of BTGO enhances the structure of Bitget’s tokenized stock lineup and broadens global investment access for users. The listing also arrives as Bitget extends its zero-fee trading promotion for tokenized stocks till end April, while data shows the platform now commands 89% of the market share for Ondo’s tokenized equities, reinforcing Bitget’s growing role as the primary venue for on-chain access to global stocks.

As Bitget continues to expand its tokenized stock offerings, UEX advances toward a unified platform where TradFi and DeFi meet, giving traders the ability to move seamlessly across asset classes and participate in global markets from a single interface.

