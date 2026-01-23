Press release



Trifork subsidiary Nine wins framework agreement with Denmark’s National Agency for IT and Learning

Copenhagen, Denmark — January 23, 2026 — Trifork Group is pleased to announce that Nine A/S, a subsidiary company, has been awarded the LOD framework agreement (Login and Data Presentation) by the National Agency for IT and Learning (STIL) for the period 2026–2029.

The framework agreement covers seven applications supporting key digital services in Denmark’s education and employment ecosystem. The solutions include shared login capabilities and process support for a common data foundation related to young people’s education and employment. In addition, the agreement includes process support for granting permissions to send and retrieve data via STIL’s web services.

“We look forward to the next four years of exciting projects, and we want to thank STIL for their continued trust,” says Jacob Strange, CEO of Nine A/S.



