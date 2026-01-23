Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reveals Core Halborn Security Audit as It Attracts Over 18,800 Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security has become one of the clearest dividing lines between new crypto projects that mature and those that fade out during presale phases. Investors have learned over multiple cycles that serious DeFi crypto platforms cannot move forward without external validation, documented audit results, and clear development timelines. With interest shifting toward tokens preparing for real utility, several analysts now point to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as one of the top crypto contenders entering its late discovery phase. The unveiling of its Halborn Security audit marks a key moment in that progression and signals that the project is preparing for its next stage of execution.





Why Investors Are Paying Attention

Mutuum Finance MUTM is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that brings two core functions onto the blockchain. Borrowers can open collateralized positions at different loan-to-value levels, and suppliers can earn APY by providing assets to the protocol.

These mechanics convert long-term asset holding into yield and enable new demand for digital collateral without requiring users to liquidate their holdings. This is one of the strongest product narratives emerging in the DeFi crypto segment because it links token value to real usage rather than pure attention cycles.

Investor interest reflects that understanding. Mutuum Finance has already raised $19.9M and onboarded 18,900 investors during its ongoing funding phase. Analysts note that this level of participation over an extended period suggests a strong degree of trust and attention rather than short-term speculative inflows.

Appreciation Since 2025

The MUTM presale began its pricing in early 2025 at $0.01. As the project advanced through multiple phases, pricing increased. It now stands at $0.035, reflecting a 300% appreciation for the earliest participants. This type of repricing before listings often indicates that each new cohort of buyers has been willing to enter at higher valuations as new information is released.

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7, and more than 6% of this phase has already been allocated. Investor participation during late phases tends to accelerate due to reduced uncertainty.

Early phases require trust without validation. Late phases offer validation with discounted pricing before launch. This explains why capital often clusters at the end of funding rounds rather than the beginning.

The project also features a daily 24 hour leaderboard that rewards the top contributor with $500 in MUTM. This has introduced competitive positioning into the allocation system and encouraged participants to engage more actively rather than waiting for final days. It is another reason Phase 7 has been moving faster than the project’s early rounds.

The Build Toward Roadmap Phase 3

The most important part of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) roadmap is the V1 protocol launch. According to the project’s official communication, V1 is scheduled for the Sepolia testnet in Q1 2026 and will support lending and borrowing using ETH and USDT as initial assets.

Debt tokens, mtTokens and automated liquidation logic will operate in real time during this testnet period. Few new crypto projects reach the point where protocol components can be tested in an open environment. This is where utility narratives begin shifting into functional narratives.

The Halborn audit appears to be a core catalyst behind the broader shift in perception. It indicates that Mutuum Finance has moved from conceptual development into formal security review and implementation validation. Many investors and analysts track these transitions closely because they usually precede Mainnet preparation.

Once Mainnet goes live, the protocol enters Phase 2, where actual borrowing volume, collateral demand and APY data can be measured. Those data points provide the foundation for valuation models and future price discovery.

Phase 7 Advances

Phase 7’s rapid movement suggests that Mutuum Finance is experiencing late discovery effects. This is when retail investors and larger buyers begin to notice that the early assumptions have been replaced by confirmed roadmap execution and security validation.

In previous cycles, these were the stages where investors began securing exposure before price discovery on exchanges. The tightening supply pool, combined with continued funding inflows, tends to reinforce the FOMO effect that presale projects rely on as they approach listing timelines.

Mutuum Finance revealing its Halborn Security audit while attracting over 18,800 investors marks a significant milestone for a new crypto project positioning itself within the DeFi lending segment. With V1 approaching and Phase 7 advancing, many now categorize MUTM as one of the top crypto assets entering a potential utility unlock stage.