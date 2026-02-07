New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Phase 7 Acceleration as Funding is Over $20.4M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance space is entering a new phase of growth. As 2026 unfolds, attention is moving away from simple trading and toward platforms that offer practical lending and liquidity tools. Investors are increasingly searching for the next major opportunity before it becomes widely known.

At the same time, activity is quietly increasing around one protocol that is moving against the broader market trend. This rise points to an important technical step coming soon, with early access narrowing faster than many expect. For those tracking capital flows, the message is becoming clear: a new contender is starting to stand out in decentralized liquidity.

What is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Preparing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a protocol being developed to improve how digital lending and borrowing works. It is building a non-custodial hub where users can keep their long-term crypto assets while still accessing liquidity. Instead of selling tokens, users can use them as collateral or supply assets to earn passive interest.

The platform is designed around two lending markets . One is a pooled system, often called Peer-to-Contract (P2C), where assets are supplied to shared pools with automated rates. The other is a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) option planned for more flexible, user-defined terms. Together, these models aim to give users simple and practical ways to put their crypto to work.

The project has reached an incredible level of support in a very short time. To date, Mutuum Finance has raised over $20.4 million in funding. This massive capital pool ensures that the team has everything they need to build a world-class platform. Even more impressive is the size of the community. More than 19,000 holders have already joined the ecosystem. This broad base of investors shows that there is a huge demand for a secure and easy-to-use DeFi crypto platform.

Phase 7 Momentum and the Path to Growth

Currently, the project is in Phase 7 of its distribution. The MUTM token is priced at $0.04, which is a significant point in its journey. The distribution started in early 2025 at a price of just $0.01. This means that since the beginning, the token has already surged 300% in value. This growth reflects the technical progress the team has made and the increasing confidence from the market. Each phase has a specific % allocation of the token supply, and as these phases sell out, the price moves higher.

To keep the community engaged, Mutuum Finance features a 24-hour leaderboard. This is a daily competition where the top participant is rewarded with a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens every single night.

This system keeps the momentum high and encourages constant activity within the project. It also gives everyone a fair chance to increase their holdings by simply being an active part of the ecosystem. The speed at which Phase 7 is moving shows that the market is beginning to realize the potential of this new crypto.

Tokenomics and Easy Access

The supply of MUTM is designed for long-term sustainability. The total number of tokens is 4 billion. Out of this supply, exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) are allocated for the community distribution stages. This large allocation ensures that the majority of the project is owned by the people who support it early on. So far, over 850 million tokens have been sold. This high volume of sales proves that the project is one of the most popular top crypto opportunities of 2026.

Joining the Mutuum ecosystem is very simple. The platform supports direct card payments, which means you do not need to be a crypto expert to participate. You can use your standard debit or credit card to secure your position. This accessibility is a major factor in why the project has reached 19,000 holders so quickly. By making it easy for everyone to join, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself to be a leader in the next wave of DeFi crypto adoption.

The V1 Launch and the Rush for Phase 2

The most exciting news for the project is that the V1 protocol is now live on the Sepolia testnet. This is the moment where the vision becomes a reality. Users can now see the technology in action, testing the lending pools and borrowing features in a live environment. The successful launch of V1 has created a massive amount of urgency among the community. People are realizing that this is no longer just a plan on paper; it is a working financial engine.

As Phase 7 nears its end, the project will move into its next stages, leading toward the full mainnet release. The transition from the testnet to the official listing is when utility-backed assets typically see their biggest price moves.

With the official launch price confirmed at $0.06, the window to secure tokens at the $0.04 rate is closing fast. Every day, more people are recognizing the value of the 50% discount compared to the launch price.

With a working V1 testnet, a $50,000 bug bounty, and a top-tier security audit, it has everything needed to succeed. The acceleration in Phase 7 is a clear signal that the time to act is now. As the supply of tokens at this price level disappears, the rush to be part of the early cheap crypto leader is reaching a peak.