Benjamin Port Joins Perella Weinberg as Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Benjamin Port has joined the Firm as a Partner.

Based in New York, Mr. Port joins the Firm’s Healthcare business and will provide strategic and financial advice to healthcare services clients, with notable expertise across retail multi-site healthcare, physician practice management, behavioral health, home health and hospice, and outsourced services.

Mr. Port joins Perella Weinberg from Robert W. Baird where he focused on Healthcare Services.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ben to the platform,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg. “He brings deep experience in healthcare services combined with long-standing relationships with both corporates and sponsor clients. Ben marks our third recent senior addition in this space, reflecting our commitment to building a leading healthcare services franchise within our critically important healthcare business. Healthcare services is a dynamic and complex industry, and Ben’s insight will be invaluable as we support clients through transformation and growth.”

Mr. Port holds an MBA and a BS in Commerce from The University of Virginia.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Palm Beach, Denver, Calgary, and Greenwich.

