The Jenkins Organization’s TJO 10x10 Management Launches Dedicated Website Highlighting Self-Storage Management Services

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jenkins Organization’s third-party management division, TJO 10x10 Management, announced the launch of a dedicated website designed to share its self-storage management services with owners seeking an experienced, full-service operating partner.

TJO 10x10 Management has been active in the self-storage industry since 1994 and formally established its self-storage property management division in 2000. Today, the company performs third-party management for nearly 60 self-storage facilities.

The company currently serves more than 20,000 customers and manages over 4.5 million square feet of self-storage space spanning 33 cities across two states. TJO 10x10 Management’s management portfolio is valued in excess of $500 million, with an ownership portfolio valued in excess of $200 million.

“Our self-storage business has been built over decades with a disciplined, owner-focused approach,” said Troy Sheppard, Chief Operating Officer of TJO 10x10 Management. “This website provides owners with a clear look at our experience, our management philosophy, and the operational systems that support consistent performance.”

The newly launched website outlines TJO 10x10 Management’s comprehensive approach to self-storage operations, including employee training and development, revenue management, customer experience, local and digital marketing, and performance-driven operational strategies. The company is regularly recognized as one of Inside Self Storage’s Top Operators, reflecting its long-standing commitment to operational excellence.

TJO 10x10 Management’s customer-facing self-storage brand, Premium Spaces, represents the public-facing side of this strategy, delivering clean, secure, and professionally managed facilities focused on consistency, service, and long-term customer relationships.

The website launch aligns with the company’s rebrand from The Jenkins Organization to TJO 10x10 Management, reflecting the evolution of its third-party management division into a clearly defined operating company serving both self-storage and outdoor hospitality sectors.

For more information about TJO 10x10 Management’s self-storage management services, visit www.tjo10x10mgmt.com.

About TJO 10×10 Management

TJO 10×10 Management is a leader in both the outdoor hospitality and self-storage industries. As operators and developers, TJO 10×10 Management oversees a diverse portfolio of premier RV resorts and campgrounds through the Great Escapes RV Resorts brand, offering a unique blend of modern amenities and family-friendly activities that help guests create unforgettable experiences. In addition, TJO 10×10 Management also manages Premium Spaces, a network of top-tier self-storage facilities, providing secure and convenient solutions for personal and commercial storage needs. Whether delivering outdoor adventures or innovative storage services, TJO 10×10 Management is committed to quality, service, and community. For more information, visit greatescapesrvresorts.com, premiumspaces.com, or tjo10x10mgmt.com.

