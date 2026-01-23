SEALSQ and WISeKey Inaugurate the “Year of Quantum Security” at Davos

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announce the inauguration of the “Year of Quantum Security” at Davos, marking a decisive shift in global cybersecurity priorities. As quantum security emerges as one of the most dominant themes of this year’s international discussions, progressively displacing Artificial Intelligence in terms of urgency, and strategic importance.

Throughout the week, the companies carried out an intensive agenda, participating in numerous high-level panels and strategic events with global leaders from governments, industry, finance, and academia. These engagements included discussions with CNBC, Economist-related forums, Monaco innovation initiatives, India-focused technology events, the Choose France investment platform, celebrations linked to the upcoming USA 250th Anniversary, and many other international gatherings. Across these platforms, Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey and SEALSQ, was repeatedly invited to address what is rapidly becoming the world’s most pressing digital risk: the vulnerability of today’s digital infrastructure in the face of powerful quantum computers.

As quantum computing accelerates, it threatens to render obsolete the cryptographic standards that currently secure over 95% of global internet traffic. Algorithms such as Shor’s will enable quantum machines to break widely used public-key encryption systems including RSA, Diffie-Hellman, and ECC. This looming disruption has propelled quantum security to the forefront of Davos debates, driven by the growing “record now, decrypt later” threat, whereby adversaries are already harvesting encrypted data with the intention of decrypting it once quantum capabilities mature.

During the week, SEALSQ and WISeKey presented concrete and deployable solutions addressing these risks, including post-quantum secure semiconductors developed in France, new methods of post-quantum cryptography embedded directly at the hardware level, and secure interconnection architectures linking terrestrial infrastructure with quantum-resistant satellite systems. These technologies are designed to protect critical infrastructure across sectors such as healthcare, automotive, energy, defense, cloud computing, and space.

One of the highlights of the week was the CNBC Quantum Panel, where SEALSQ joined leading industry voices including the CEO of IonQ and the Chief Innovation Officer of Cisco, emphasizing the urgent convergence between the rapid progress of quantum computing and the need for immediate deployment of quantum-safe security solutions. The strong visibility of the WISeKey “Wise Robot,” which animated several roundtables and public discussions, further illustrated the intersection of AI, robotics, digital identity, and quantum-secure infrastructure.

Quantum security encompasses both Post-Quantum Cryptography, new cryptographic algorithms designed to resist attacks from quantum and classical computers, and Quantum Key Distribution, which leverages the laws of quantum physics to detect any interception during key exchange. While symmetric encryption such as AES-256 remains relatively resilient, the transition toward hybrid and fully quantum-resistant architecture has become a strategic imperative.

As the Year of Quantum Security 2026 unfolds, SEALSQ and WISeKey call on governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to inventory sensitive data, identify vulnerable systems, and accelerate their transition to quantum-resistant standards. The protection of digital trust, sovereignty, and long-term data confidentiality now depends on actions taken today—before quantum disruption becomes irreversible.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com







