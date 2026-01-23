BLAQclouds, Inc. Unveils Newly Updated Corporate Website Showcasing Four Pillars Framework; Announces ApolloCASH Expanded Integrations and Formation of Strategic Business Entities

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a technology innovator in blockchain infrastructure, DeFi, Web3 payments, and real-world asset tokenization, today announced the launch of its newly updated corporate website, www.blaqclouds.io, redesigned to reflect the Company’s full Four Pillars Philosophy and ecosystem offerings. The updated site strategically organizes key products, services, and technological capabilities under the Four Pillars. This included; Governance (Identity), Liquidity, Settlement, and Commerce, delivering a clear, coherent view of BLAQclouds’ end-to-end ecosystem that bridges traditional finance with decentralized infrastructure.

The site features an intuitive layout of the Company’s ecosystem portfolio, including explorers, wallets, decentralized exchange, payment solutions, domain services, and real-world crypto utilities.

“We built www.blaqclouds.io to reflect who we are and where we are going. This new site is a seamless, interoperable bridge between legacy systems and decentralized technologies, anchored by our Four Pillars philosophy,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, Inc. “This updated online destination clearly articulates our strategic architecture, showcases our deep product suite, and reinforces our commitment to driving utility, access, and transparency for developers, partners, merchants, and shareholders alike. These moves are central to our 2026 roadmap, positioning BLAQclouds to scale responsibly while unlocking true ecosystem value.”

Four Pillars Framework Now Front and Center

The updated website prominently showcases BLAQclouds’ Four Pillars as the structural foundation that guides product development, platform integration, and strategic deployment:

BLAQclouds (Identity & Governance): Core identity, compliance, and permission architecture that governs participant access and system integrity.

(Identity & Governance): Core identity, compliance, and permission architecture that governs participant access and system integrity. ZEUS (Liquidity & Execution): Native liquidity layer and decentralized execution protocols, including DEX services and liquidity pools.

(Liquidity & Execution): Native liquidity layer and decentralized execution protocols, including DEX services and liquidity pools. APOLLO (Settlement & Truth): Settlement layer, wallet services, blockchain explorers, and immutable transaction confirmation services.

(Settlement & Truth): Settlement layer, wallet services, blockchain explorers, and immutable transaction confirmation services. BLAQpay (Commerce & Utility): Payments and merchant solutions enabling real-world crypto acceptance and settlement across global commerce channels.

Users visiting the new site can explore detailed descriptions of the ecosystems’ products ranging from ZEUS Chain Scan and ApolloScan to ZEUSx DEX, ShopWithCrypto.io, BLAQpay, and projects that are coming soon, further illustrating how each product aligns with the Company’s strategic Four Pillars.

ApolloCASH Expands with Real-World Payment Rails

BLAQclouds also announces that ApolloCASH, its cross-border remittance platform, now supports direct integration with global payment networks including PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle, allowing customers to send and receive funds through familiar payment channels. Upcoming integrations will include Revolut, Wise, Razorpay, UPI, and credit card processing, enabling seamless multi-rail, cross-border settlement and significantly expanding global reach for consumers and businesses alike.

Formation of Four Strategic Business Entities

To support growth, scalability, and operational focus aligned with the Four Pillars, BLAQclouds announces the formation and designation of four corporate entities to manage core business functions:

BLAQclouds Global Technology – Formed to act as the core identity, governance, and infrastructure development arm for each project.(previously formed).

– Formed to act as the core identity, governance, and infrastructure development arm for each project.(previously formed). ZEUS Blockchain Partners – Dedicated to liquidity, decentralized exchange, and execution infrastructure. (previously formed).

– Dedicated to liquidity, decentralized exchange, and execution infrastructure. (previously formed). Apollo Direct – Newly formed entity focused on settlement, cross-border remittance, and wallet solutions.

– Newly formed entity focused on settlement, cross-border remittance, and wallet solutions. BLAQpay – Newly formed payments and commerce platform entity driving merchant adoption and real-world use cases.

These entities will operate with clear mandates that correspond to the Four Pillars while enabling focused growth strategies and enhanced accountability across product teams and markets.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.



Forward-Looking Statements



Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io

