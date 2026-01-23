REV Appoints Steve Halabura as Lead Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX; OTCID: REVFF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen P. Halabura, P.Geo., has joined the Company as Lead Technical Advisor.

Mr. Halabura has extensive experience in the field of exploration for Natural Hydrogen and associated gases. As Chief Geoscientist for MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF), Mr. Halabura leads an exploration team that recently confirmed Canada’s first-ever Natural Hydrogen discovery through drilling in south-central Saskatchewan on the 475-km-long Genesis Trend.

Mr. Halabura’s primary role with REV will be to provide high-level technical input into Natural Hydrogen and Helium exploration and drill programs, including target selection, interpretation of results, and evaluation of exploration opportunities and potential land acquisitions with specific focus on developing a strategy that expands REV’s presence into America’s Northern Great Plains states.

REV’s Aden Dome asset, which Mr. Halabura helped identify, is situated along the Alberta-Montana border while the adjacent Aden Pipeline connects into Montana.

Mr. Jordan Potts, REV CEO, commented: “Steve’s understanding of the geological forces that contribute to Natural Hydrogen and Helium deposits has helped make history in Saskatchewan. As a major shareholder in MAX Power, we are thrilled with developments in Saskatchewan and we expect even greater success there. But geology knows no borders. We are very excited about the Natural Hydrogen and Helium potential of southern Alberta and America’s Northern Great Plains. We’re delighted to have Steve as Lead Technical Advisor, a move that builds upon the marketing and technical collaboration agreement REV and MAX Power entered into seven months ago.”

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of mostly gold properties in Quebec highlighted by JMW and Maxwell in the Chibougamau Gold Camp of northern Quebec, while the Company also has strong exposure to the Natural Hydrogen sector in Alberta and Saskatchewan. REV has acquired 100% of a series of PNG leases along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome, while it also owns six million shares of MAX Power Mining Corp., advancing Canada’s largest permitted land package for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan.

