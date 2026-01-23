Firearms Experts Kerry and Shirley Stephens Share First-Time Gun Buyer Tips in HelloNation

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should someone know before walking into a gun shop for the first time? In HelloNation , firearms experts Kerry Stephens and Shirley Stephens, owners of Country Boy Sports and Accessories, explain how preparation can make a first firearm purchase easier, safer, and more informed. They outline practical steps for first-time gun buyers, from understanding legal requirements to choosing the right firearm and safety gear.

They begin with one of the most essential elements: identification. In most states, a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID is required to complete a firearm purchase, and the name and address must be current. This identification is used for the federal background check, typically involving the completion of ATF Form 4473 and a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) query. While this process often takes only a few minutes, some states have additional requirements, such as permits or waiting periods, making it important to research local laws before visiting a shop.

Another key part of preparation is knowing the general category of firearm you want to purchase. Handguns are compact and often chosen for personal defense, rifles provide accuracy over longer distances for hunting or target shooting, and shotguns are well-suited for close-range uses like bird hunting or home defense. Narrowing the choice to one of these categories can help focus discussions with sales staff and prevent overwhelm when faced with a wide range of options.

The Stephens also stress the importance of understanding ammunition. Each firearm is designed for a specific caliber, and using the wrong ammunition can be dangerous or simply incompatible. For example, a 9mm handgun cannot fire .40 S&W rounds, and a rifle chambered for .223 Remington cannot use 12-gauge shotgun shells. Caliber choice also influences recoil, range, and ammunition cost, with smaller calibers generally being easier for beginners to manage.

Safety gear should be considered part of the initial purchase. Shooting glasses protect the eyes from debris and ejected shells, while hearing protection prevents damage from repeated exposure to gunfire. Bringing or buying your own equipment ensures proper fit and comfort. The Stephens note that many first-time buyers wait until they need safety gear to think about it, but having it from the beginning allows for immediate and safe firearm use.

Secure storage is another critical consideration. In states with safe storage laws, keeping firearms locked away when not in use is often required, especially in homes with minors. Even where it is not mandated, storage solutions such as locking cases or full-sized safes help prevent unauthorized access and theft. Some retailers even offer packages that combine firearms with storage products for convenience.

Budgeting realistically is part of the buying process. First-time buyers often focus only on the price of the firearm itself, but ammunition, cleaning kits, safety gear, and training add to the total cost. The Stephens recommend setting aside funds for professional instruction or range practice, which can improve both skill and confidence. Many gun shops partner with certified trainers, making it easy to schedule classes at the time of purchase.

Hands-on experience with different firearms is another valuable step. The Stephens advise picking up and testing several models within your chosen category and caliber to find a good ergonomic fit. Even small differences in grip, weight, or control layout can influence comfort and shooting performance. Trying multiple options helps ensure that the purchase will suit the buyer’s needs long-term.

Finally, they remind first-time buyers to work openly with gun shop staff. Being clear about your experience level and asking informed questions allows salespeople to guide you toward options that match your needs rather than pushing unsuitable products. Taking the time to explore alternatives, rather than settling on the first firearm you see, increases the chances of making a purchase that you will handle safely and confidently.

The full article, What Every First-Time Gun Buyer Needs to Know Before Stepping Into the Shop , offers detailed guidance on everything from background checks and firearm categories to ammunition selection, safety gear, and storage options. This is according to Kerry Stephens and Shirley Stephens of Country Boy Sports and Accessories, who share their insights in HelloNation.

