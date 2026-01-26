LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

26 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 23 January 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 33,180 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 436.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 440.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 439.323734

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,061,604 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,937,883 have voting rights and 1,409,920 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 197 439.00 08:00:12 LSE 472 438.00 08:01:49 LSE 197 437.00 08:46:53 LSE 197 438.50 08:51:09 LSE 1,273 438.00 08:58:53 LSE 687 438.50 09:13:41 LSE 213 439.50 10:23:08 LSE 213 439.50 10:23:09 LSE 213 439.50 10:23:09 LSE 213 439.50 10:23:09 LSE 213 439.50 10:23:09 LSE 213 439.50 10:23:09 LSE 213 439.50 10:23:09 LSE 213 439.50 10:23:09 LSE 213 439.50 10:23:09 LSE 213 439.50 10:23:09 LSE 213 439.50 10:29:13 LSE 950 439.50 10:29:13 LSE 1 439.50 10:29:49 LSE 212 439.50 10:49:38 LSE 480 439.50 10:49:38 LSE 197 440.00 11:05:52 LSE 197 440.00 11:06:00 LSE 286 440.00 11:11:10 LSE 213 439.50 11:17:25 LSE 503 439.50 11:17:25 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:14 LSE 314 439.50 11:18:14 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:14 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:15 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:15 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:15 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:15 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:15 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:15 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:15 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:15 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:15 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:18 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:18 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:18 LSE 191 439.50 11:18:22 LSE 22 439.50 11:18:22 LSE 213 439.50 11:18:22 LSE 17 439.50 11:41:22 LSE 19 439.50 11:41:22 LSE 6 439.50 11:41:22 LSE 249 440.00 12:00:28 LSE 197 440.00 12:02:03 LSE 197 440.00 12:02:10 LSE 398 440.00 12:04:10 LSE 277 440.00 12:04:10 LSE 197 440.50 12:09:48 LSE 846 440.50 12:21:38 LSE 306 440.50 12:21:38 LSE 232 440.00 12:24:35 LSE 1 439.50 12:49:55 LSE 17 439.50 13:06:23 LSE 17 439.50 13:06:23 LSE 136 439.50 13:08:51 LSE 213 439.50 13:08:51 LSE 213 439.50 13:08:51 LSE 213 439.50 13:08:51 LSE 213 439.50 13:08:51 LSE 34 439.50 13:08:59 LSE 179 439.50 13:08:59 LSE 213 439.50 13:08:59 LSE 213 439.50 13:10:31 LSE 65 439.50 13:12:56 LSE 1 439.50 13:21:39 LSE 147 439.50 13:21:39 LSE 213 439.50 13:21:39 LSE 213 439.50 13:21:39 LSE 213 439.50 13:21:42 LSE 213 439.50 13:21:42 LSE 213 439.50 13:21:42 LSE 213 439.50 13:21:42 LSE 213 439.50 13:21:42 LSE 213 439.50 13:21:42 LSE 213 439.50 13:21:42 LSE 202 439.50 13:21:42 LSE 325 439.00 13:21:49 LSE 18 438.00 13:35:06 LSE 114 438.00 13:35:06 LSE 74 438.00 13:35:06 LSE 86 438.50 14:25:39 LSE 86 438.50 14:25:39 LSE 252 438.50 14:33:22 LSE 17 436.50 15:17:03 LSE 225 436.50 15:17:03 LSE 306 436.00 15:20:10 LSE 395 436.00 15:20:11 LSE 290 439.00 15:54:05 LSE 277 439.50 16:08:47 LSE 242 439.50 16:08:47 LSE 182 439.50 16:08:47 LSE 500 439.50 16:08:47 LSE 213 439.50 16:08:48 LSE 213 439.50 16:08:48 LSE 213 439.50 16:08:48 LSE 213 439.50 16:08:48 LSE 213 439.50 16:08:52 LSE 213 439.50 16:08:59 LSE 503 439.50 16:08:59 LSE 1,757 439.50 16:13:53 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:53 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:53 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:53 LSE 136 439.50 16:13:53 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:57 LSE 1,419 439.50 16:13:57 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:57 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:57 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:57 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:57 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:57 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:57 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:57 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:57 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:57 LSE 213 439.50 16:13:57 LSE 213 439.50 16:14:00 LSE 213 439.50 16:14:00 LSE 213 439.50 16:14:00 LSE 213 439.50 16:14:00 LSE 213 439.50 16:14:00 LSE 213 439.50 16:14:00 LSE 143 439.50 16:14:00 LSE 70 439.50 16:14:02 LSE 213 439.50 16:15:43 LSE 37 439.50 16:15:43 LSE 830 439.50 16:15:43 LSE 83 439.50 16:15:44 LSE

