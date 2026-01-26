Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
26 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:23 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:33,180
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):436.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):440.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):439.323734

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,061,604 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,937,883 have voting rights and 1,409,920 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
197439.0008:00:12LSE  
472438.0008:01:49LSE  
197437.0008:46:53LSE  
197438.5008:51:09LSE  
1,273438.0008:58:53LSE  
687438.5009:13:41LSE  
213439.5010:23:08LSE  
213439.5010:23:09LSE  
213439.5010:23:09LSE  
213439.5010:23:09LSE  
213439.5010:23:09LSE  
213439.5010:23:09LSE  
213439.5010:23:09LSE  
213439.5010:23:09LSE  
213439.5010:23:09LSE  
213439.5010:23:09LSE  
213439.5010:29:13LSE  
950439.5010:29:13LSE  
1439.5010:29:49LSE  
212439.5010:49:38LSE  
480439.5010:49:38LSE  
197440.0011:05:52LSE  
197440.0011:06:00LSE  
286440.0011:11:10LSE  
213439.5011:17:25LSE  
503439.5011:17:25LSE  
213439.5011:18:14LSE  
314439.5011:18:14LSE  
213439.5011:18:14LSE  
213439.5011:18:15LSE  
213439.5011:18:15LSE  
213439.5011:18:15LSE  
213439.5011:18:15LSE  
213439.5011:18:15LSE  
213439.5011:18:15LSE  
213439.5011:18:15LSE  
213439.5011:18:15LSE  
213439.5011:18:15LSE  
213439.5011:18:18LSE  
213439.5011:18:18LSE  
213439.5011:18:18LSE  
191439.5011:18:22LSE  
22439.5011:18:22LSE  
213439.5011:18:22LSE  
17439.5011:41:22LSE  
19439.5011:41:22LSE  
6439.5011:41:22LSE  
249440.0012:00:28LSE  
197440.0012:02:03LSE  
197440.0012:02:10LSE  
398440.0012:04:10LSE  
277440.0012:04:10LSE  
197440.5012:09:48LSE  
846440.5012:21:38LSE  
306440.5012:21:38LSE  
232440.0012:24:35LSE  
1439.5012:49:55LSE  
17439.5013:06:23LSE  
17439.5013:06:23LSE  
136439.5013:08:51LSE  
213439.5013:08:51LSE  
213439.5013:08:51LSE  
213439.5013:08:51LSE  
213439.5013:08:51LSE  
34439.5013:08:59LSE  
179439.5013:08:59LSE  
213439.5013:08:59LSE  
213439.5013:10:31LSE  
65439.5013:12:56LSE  
1439.5013:21:39LSE  
147439.5013:21:39LSE  
213439.5013:21:39LSE  
213439.5013:21:39LSE  
213439.5013:21:42LSE  
213439.5013:21:42LSE  
213439.5013:21:42LSE  
213439.5013:21:42LSE  
213439.5013:21:42LSE  
213439.5013:21:42LSE  
213439.5013:21:42LSE  
202439.5013:21:42LSE  
325439.0013:21:49LSE  
18438.0013:35:06LSE  
114438.0013:35:06LSE  
74438.0013:35:06LSE  
86438.5014:25:39LSE  
86438.5014:25:39LSE  
252438.5014:33:22LSE  
17436.5015:17:03LSE  
225436.5015:17:03LSE  
306436.0015:20:10LSE  
395436.0015:20:11LSE  
290439.0015:54:05LSE  
277439.5016:08:47LSE  
242439.5016:08:47LSE  
182439.5016:08:47LSE  
500439.5016:08:47LSE  
213439.5016:08:48LSE  
213439.5016:08:48LSE  
213439.5016:08:48LSE  
213439.5016:08:48LSE  
213439.5016:08:52LSE  
213439.5016:08:59LSE  
503439.5016:08:59LSE  
1,757439.5016:13:53LSE  
213439.5016:13:53LSE  
213439.5016:13:53LSE  
213439.5016:13:53LSE  
136439.5016:13:53LSE  
213439.5016:13:57LSE  
1,419439.5016:13:57LSE  
213439.5016:13:57LSE  
213439.5016:13:57LSE  
213439.5016:13:57LSE  
213439.5016:13:57LSE  
213439.5016:13:57LSE  
213439.5016:13:57LSE  
213439.5016:13:57LSE  
213439.5016:13:57LSE  
213439.5016:13:57LSE  
213439.5016:13:57LSE  
213439.5016:14:00LSE  
213439.5016:14:00LSE  
213439.5016:14:00LSE  
213439.5016:14:00LSE  
213439.5016:14:00LSE  
213439.5016:14:00LSE  
143439.5016:14:00LSE  
70439.5016:14:02LSE  
213439.5016:15:43LSE  
37439.5016:15:43LSE  
830439.5016:15:43LSE  
83439.5016:15:44LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


