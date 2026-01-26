MEXC Expands RWA Offering with Zero-Fee GOLD & SILVER Futures



VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched perpetual futures for gold and silver, accompanied by a limited-time zero trading fee strategy. This expansion marks a significant milestone in MEXC's strategy to build a comprehensive multi-asset trading ecosystem encompassing cryptocurrencies, precious metals, U.S. equities, and forex. The move reinforces its commitment to the Real-World Asset (RWA) sector and empowers investors to capture opportunities across key global markets and diverse asset classes through a unified platform.

Over the past year, heightened risk-off sentiment has driven precious metal prices to record highs. According to Trading Economics data as of January 21, 2026, international gold prices surged to approximately $4,860, while silver approached $94.6, representing year-over-year gains of 76% and 207%, respectively. Yet as demand for precious metal exposure grows, traditional financial markets continue to impose barriers that limit investor participation. From lengthy account opening procedures and high transaction fees to inflexible leverage options and restricted trading hours, these friction costs erode capital efficiency and diminish potential investor returns.

MEXC's new gold and silver perpetual futures tackle these barriers directly, bringing precious metal exposure into a crypto-native trading environment. Zero trading fees at launch minimize transaction costs and maximize capital efficiency. With streamlined onboarding, 24/7 trading, and deep liquidity, investors can respond instantly to geopolitical and financial developments and capture gains whether prices rise or fall.

Tokenized Gold Futures Backed by Physical Bullion

MEXC offers two physically-backed tokenized gold futures options, both available in USDT and USDC pairs with up to 100x leverage. Traders can choose based on liquidity needs or compliance preferences, accessing a gold trading environment with high leverage and deep liquidity.

GOLD (XAUT) : Based on XAU₮ (Tether Gold) issued by Tether. Each token represents physical ownership of one troy ounce of gold held in London Good Delivery bars that meet LBMA standards. This pair offers high liquidity and exceptional flexibility.

: Based on XAU₮ (Tether Gold) issued by Tether. Each token represents physical ownership of one troy ounce of gold held in London Good Delivery bars that meet LBMA standards. This pair offers high liquidity and exceptional flexibility. GOLD (PAXG) : Based on PAXG (Pax Gold) issued by Paxos Trust Company. Each token corresponds to one troy ounce of London Good Delivery gold bars stored in professional London vaults. The issuer is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), ensuring robust compliance credentials.

Silver Futures with Real-Time Spot Pricing

SILVER (XAG) tracks international spot silver prices in real time via price oracles. Capitalizing on silver's recent strong performance, this futures derivative offers up to 100x leverage, round-the-clock trading, and comprehensive liquidity, enabling investors to amplify trend-driven gains and capture critical market movements at any hour.

A New Era of Unified Asset Allocation

As crypto finance and traditional finance converge at an accelerating pace, seamless cross-asset investing has become a reality. From Bitcoin to gold, from on-chain native assets to real-world assets, MEXC continues to innovate, breaking down silos between asset classes and transforming fragmented markets into a unified, efficient, low-cost trading ecosystem. This evolution delivers diversified investment opportunities and maximizes growth potential for users worldwide.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

