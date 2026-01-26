BLAQclouds, Inc. Expands Web3 Infrastructure With ApolloCASH, Introducing Transaction-Bound APUSD Settlement, Single-Use Liquidity Pools, and New Address Book & Referral Features

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a company focused on Web3 infrastructure, fintech, and Web3 payments, today announced the continued expansion of its blockchain settlement strategy through ApolloCASH, powered by the Apollo Chain, and the ongoing rollout of new user functionality designed to simplify, scale, and modernize legacy cross-platform digital payments.





ApolloCASH is architected to bridge traditional fiat payment rails, including PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle, with blockchain-based settlement, enabling users to send and receive funds across platforms regardless of which payment application they use. The platform eliminates platform lock-in and reduces friction in everyday payments by allowing value to move seamlessly between otherwise disconnected ecosystems.

Apollo USD (APUSD): Transaction-Bound Settlement Smart Contract

At the core of ApolloCASH is Apollo USD (APUSD), a purpose-built settlement smart contract deployed on the Apollo Chain. Unlike traditional stablecoin smart contracts that rely on centralized treasury management, omnibus accounts, and continuously circulating supply, APUSD utilizes a transaction-specific mint and burn model.

APUSD is minted only at the time of a verified ApolloCASH transaction and exists exclusively within a Single-Use Liquidity Pool (SULP) created from the fiat value used when sending funds. Upon redemption, APUSD is programmatically burned, and the corresponding value is settled, after which the liquidity pool is closed and removed.

This design minimizes exposure to:

Centralized omnibus accounts

Persistent treasury-held stablecoin balances

Continuous supply management

Shared liquidity risk

By constraining APUSD issuance to the lifecycle of an individual transaction, ApolloCASH enables deterministic, auditable settlement while reducing systemic and operational risk.

APUSD is a transaction-specific settlement token used solely within ApolloCASH’s settlement process and is not intended for trading or investment.

Single-Use Liquidity Pool (SULP) Architecture

Each ApolloCASH transaction utilizes a Single-Use Liquidity Pool, an isolated, one-time settlement container created specifically for that transfer.





Key features of the SULP model include:

Transaction-Bound Liquidity: A new pool is created per transaction and destroyed after redemption

A new pool is created per transaction and destroyed after redemption Fixed-Value Settlement: No price discovery, slippage, or market volatility

No price discovery, slippage, or market volatility No Shared Pool Risk: Transactions are fully isolated from one another

Transactions are fully isolated from one another Atomic Execution: Funding, settlement, and redemption occur in a controlled, auditable flow

Funding, settlement, and redemption occur in a controlled, auditable flow Transparent Audit Trail: Each transaction produces verifiable on-chain records



New Address Book with Single Contact and Batch Contact Import Functionality

ApolloCASH now includes an advanced Address Book feature designed to support both individual contacts and bulk user import functionality.





Address Book capabilities include:

Creation of single contacts for frequent recipients

Bulk import of large contact files for businesses, teams, and organizations

One-click send and redeem functionality embedded directly within each contact

Streamlined management of repeat payments without re-entering recipient details

This functionality allows users to initiate multiple payments efficiently while maintaining the same secure, transaction-bound settlement model that underpins ApolloCASH.

Refer & Earn Program With Real-Time Smart Contract Payouts





ApolloCASH also introduces a Refer & Earn program designed to reward user-driven growth.

Program highlights include:

Users earn 20% of ApolloCASH fees generated by each referred user

Referral rewards are paid in real time via smart contract

No manual payouts, delays, or reconciliation

Transparent, on-chain tracking of referral earnings

Non-Investment or Earnings Promise



This automated incentive structure aligns user participation with platform growth while maintaining transparency and operational efficiency.

ApolloCASH Platform Highlights

Cross-platform payments across PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle

Blockchain-based settlement on the Apollo Chain

Transaction-level liquidity using Single-Use Liquidity Pools

Address Book with batch send and one-click redeem features

Real-time, smart-contract-driven referral rewards

API-first architecture for partners and developers

“This release represents a meaningful step forward in making digital payments more flexible and scalable,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, Inc. “By combining transaction-specific settlement, user-friendly payment tools, and automated incentives, ApolloCASH delivers a platform designed for how people and businesses actually move money.”

ApolloCASH is scheduled for public launch on February 1, 2026, with early registration currently available at https://www.ApolloCASH.io. ApolloCash is designed for broad, cross-border use, subject to applicable laws and jurisdictional availability.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.

BLAQclouds, Inc. is registered with FINCEN as an MSB (Money Service Business). The BSA ID registration number awarded by FINCEN is 31000313564202 and is used for ShopwithCrypto.io, DinewithCrypto.io, ZEUSEnergy.io, BitNotify.io, Ampleswap.com, ZEUSChainScan.io, ApolloScan.io, BLAQpay.io, ApolloID.io, ApolloWallet.io, ApolloCASH.io, and ZXUSD.io.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

ApolloCASH is not affiliated with or endorsed by PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle, and does not rely on formal integrations with those services.

