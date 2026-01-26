Associa’s Legum & Norman Promotes Wanda Powell to Executive Vice President

Falls Church, Va, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa® Company and leading community management company in Virginia, has promoted Wanda Powell to executive vice president. In her expanded role, Powell will help drive operational success, client service, and strategic growth using her expertise in community association management.

Powell joined Legum & Norman 15 years ago, beginning as an assistant general manager of a luxury condominium community. In 2016, she was promoted to director of business development, where she has played a pivotal role in driving branch growth by identifying, nurturing, and executing opportunities across key target markets.

“Wanda’s ability to build long-term client partnerships and tailor operational solutions has significantly benefited our communities,” said Bryant Phillips, branch president of Legum & Norman. “Elevating her to executive vice president is an exciting next step that will strengthen our leadership team and help our communities thrive.”

Known as a collaborative leader and advocate for people and culture, Powell serves on Associa’s Diversity & Inclusion Council, MERG Employee Resource Group, Sales Growth Committee, Associa Cares, and the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Washington Metropolitan Chapter, reflecting her commitment to inclusion, community engagement, and professional development.

“Throughout her career, Wanda has exemplified the traits of a strong leader with her ability to communicate thoughtfully and effectively, and build relationships,” said Nicholas J. Mazzarella, MBA, CMCA®, PCAM®, LSM®, regional vice president, eastern region. “Her years of expertise are invaluable and will deliver incredible value to the clients and communities we serve.”

Legum & Norman proudly serves communities throughout Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., delivering HOA and condominium management, financial services, and maintenance support.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 16,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.