Allsup Champions Cervical Cancer Awareness Month With SSDI Support And Breakthrough Prevention Insights

Belleville, Illinois, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services is championing Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. The disability advocate aims to raise awareness of the financial toll of serious illness and the role SSDI benefits play in helping individuals maintain stability when they can no longer work due to cervical cancer.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 13,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, and about 4,000 die from the disease. Behind each number is a person facing difficult medical decisions, emotional stress and financial uncertainty—especially when their cancer condition forces them to stop working. Timely access to both healthcare and income replacement becomes essential.

“A cervical cancer diagnosis can turn someone’s world upside down, physically, emotionally and financially,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “When someone can no longer work due to their condition, Social Security Disability Insurance benefits provide vital income and healthcare access so they can focus on healing and recovery.”

Allsup provides expert assistance at every stage of the SSDI process, from initial application through appeals. With 42 years of experience and a 97% success rate for those who complete the process, Allsup has helped over 400,000 people nationwide receive the SSDI benefits they earned.

Medical research continues to advance prevention and treatment. A new study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows that a single dose of the HPV vaccine is as effective as two doses in preventing infection from the HPV types that are most commonly linked to cervical cancer. However, individuals with a diagnosis still face serious personal and financial challenges. This makes access to Social Security disability benefits critically important during treatment and recovery, especially for someone who can consider returning to work.

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month highlights the growing impact of prevention, but also the continued need to support those affected by the disease. SSDI benefits are a vital tool that can help ease the financial burden during treatment and recovery. This includes access to the Ticket to Work Program, which allows individuals to attempt a return to work while protecting their Social Security disability benefits.

