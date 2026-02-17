Allsup Highlights Emerging Rheumatoid Arthritis Research Emphasizing Proactive Disability Planning

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services is highlighting emerging rheumatoid arthritis (RA) research. As workers with chronic conditions try to make sense of shifting health and work demands, emerging rheumatoid arthritis research is underscoring the value of planning ahead — including keeping medical and work records organized in case SSDI becomes part of the conversation.

RA is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation throughout the body and commonly presents with pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., researchers estimate about 1.3 million adults are living with RA. While there is no cure for RA, physicians at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus report findings that rheumatoid arthritis may begin developing years before hallmark symptoms. Markers in the blood can be detected, sometimes three to five years before symptoms like swollen joints appear. Researchers are studying whether identifying risk earlier could delay disease onset or reduce severity, and they hope this line of work could eventually support strategies to prevent RA altogether.

“RA can change day to day, and that uncertainty can be exhausting for workers and families,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “Keeping medical and work records organized along the way can make it easier to explain what’s happening if you reach a point where you need to consider SSDI.”

For workers, chronic conditions such as RA can create uncertainty around stamina, functional capacity and long-term employment. When a health condition makes work difficult or no longer possible, SSDI may be an important financial resource for eligible individuals. Planning ahead, organizing key medical records and documenting physical effects as you go can help build a stronger, clearer case.

Earlier Preparation Can Support Clearer Documentation

Workers managing chronic conditions may benefit from preparing key information before a crisis point, including:

Tracking functional limitations over time, such as gripping, standing, walking, lifting and fatigue.

Documenting workplace changes such as schedule adjustments, reduced duties or accommodations.

Keeping medical records organized including diagnosis, treatment history and symptom progression.

SSDI decisions rely on medical evidence and information about how a condition affects a person’s ability to perform substantial work. Research from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found claimants with representatives were approved for benefits at a rate nearly three times higher than those without representatives.

Allsup provides Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services, helping people with disabilities navigate the claims process by organizing medical records and work history and guiding them through each stage. Allsup helped more claimants get approved at the application level than any other SSDI representative nationwide. With more than 42 years of experience, Allsup has helped 425,000 customers receive SSDI benefits.

