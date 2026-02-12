Allsup Employment Services Spotlights Heart Health Month With Focus On Employment Recovery

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN), is highlighting the role of the Ticket to Work Program in supporting individuals with cardiac-related disabilities who are considering a return to work.

Research shows that returning to employment after a serious cardiac event can be challenging for many workers. Findings indicate that even when individuals are medically cleared for physical activity – anxiety, fear of recurrence, and workplace barriers can significantly affect job reintegration. These findings coincide with broader trends showing that cardiovascular disease increasingly affects adults during their prime working years, underscoring the need for structured, individualized employment support.

The Ticket to Work Program is a free and voluntary initiative administered by the Social Security Administration that helps people who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) explore employment options while maintaining access to critical benefits. Through the program, participants may work with ENs such as Allsup Employment Services to receive career counseling, job search assistance and ongoing vocational support.

“Many individuals who experience a heart-related health event want to return to work but are unsure how to do so safely or without jeopardizing their benefits,” said Diane Winiarski, senior director of AES. “The Ticket to Work Program helps bridge that gap by allowing people to explore employment options while using Social Security work incentives during their transition.”

AES supports individuals with disabilities by helping them assess readiness to return to work and prepare for employment, including résumé development, interviewing preparation, and identifying flexible or accommodating job opportunities. The organization also provides guidance on how SSDI work incentives may apply during different stages of employment.

“Recovery and return-to-work decisions are highly personal and can evolve over time,” Winiarski added. “With the right guidance and support, individuals recovering from cardiac-related conditions can pursue employment at a pace that aligns with their health and long-term goals.”

Vocational experts note that employment can support overall well-being for people recovering from cardiac-related conditions when work aligns with medical guidance and individual capacity.

Beyond financial income, returning to work can offer routine, social connection and a renewed sense of purpose, factors that many individuals identify as meaningful during recovery. Flexible schedules, gradual return-to-work options and appropriate job accommodations can help reduce stress and support long-term stability. Programs such as Ticket to Work provide a structured framework that allows individuals to consider these factors while making informed employment decisions.

Learn more about returning to work with Allsup Employment Services and the Ticket to Work Program by calling (866) 540-5105 or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com .

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services LLC, a subsidiary of Allsup LLC, is a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, providing free services to beneficiaries through the Ticket to Work Program. Allsup Employment Services professionals deliver resources and services nationwide to help Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients take full advantage of the incentives and support that are available to them when they return to work, including protecting their SSDI benefits and cessation of Continuing Disability Reviews. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com or @AllsupESWork.

Attachment