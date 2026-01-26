DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/12 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Paris, January 26, 2026

Period of: January 19 to January 23, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Jan-26NL0015001W4949 76011,3457XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Jan-26NL0015001W4922 74011,3167DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Jan-26NL0015001W492 00011,2200TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Jan-26NL0015001W4941 00011,2185XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Jan-26NL0015001W4929 50011,2211DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Jan-26NL0015001W494 50011,1967TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8521-Jan-26NL0015001W4945 00011,9452XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8521-Jan-26NL0015001W4920 00011,9276DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8522-Jan-26NL0015001W4936 27811,9289XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8522-Jan-26NL0015001W4931 83011,8978DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8522-Jan-26NL0015001W494 50011,8711TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Jan-26NL0015001W4940 13711,1295XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Jan-26NL0015001W4932 00011,1290DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Jan-26NL0015001W496 00011,2100TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

