Paris, January 26, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/12 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: January 19 to January 23, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 49 760 11,3457 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 22 740 11,3167 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 2 000 11,2200 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 41 000 11,2185 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 29 500 11,2211 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 4 500 11,1967 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 21-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 45 000 11,9452 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 21-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 20 000 11,9276 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 22-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 36 278 11,9289 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 22-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 31 830 11,8978 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 22-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 4 500 11,8711 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 40 137 11,1295 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 32 000 11,1290 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 6 000 11,2100 TQE

