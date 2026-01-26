PEMCO Insurance and Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh Team Up to Support Pacific Northwest Youth

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEMCO Mutual Insurance today announced a partnership with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

This partnership combines the strengths of one of the Northwest’s most trusted brands with one of baseball’s most dynamic sports leaders. At the heart of the partnership is a shared passion and commitment to helping children across the Pacific Northwest set goals, believe in themselves, and create a positive future through books and learning.

“PEMCO is committed to strengthening our communities, with a strong focus on youth and education across our region,” said PEMCO spokesperson Jennifer Hawton. “This partnership is about helping kids realize that where they start out doesn’t limit where they can go. Cal is proof of what’s possible when you commit to your goals, invest in yourself, and work with others to achieve your dreams.”

Since becoming a Seattle Mariner, Raleigh has embraced the Pacific Northwest and developed a drive to give back to our communities. Raleigh’s approach to baseball is characterized by focus, determination, leadership, and a willingness to do things differently. As part of the partnership, he and PEMCO hope to inspire in the next generation of young readers and leaders through their “Get Caught Reading” program.

“I didn’t take the most traditional path, and that’s okay,” Raleigh said. “I just kept working, stayed focused, and believed it would pay off. Partnering with PEMCO lets me share that mindset with kids around the Northwest and hopefully show them that reading and learning can really change what’s possible for them.”

“Get Caught Reading” is a year-round program for K-12 students that will kick-off with a contest launching on Mariners Opening Day and run through the end of the regular season. Learn more by visiting https://go.pemco.com/caughtreading.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage, and pet insurance. We are honored to have been recognized five times as a Best American Insurance Company by Forbes Magazine based on customer feedback and as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.