Zocomo Technology Launches Initial Exchange Offering on Coinstore: Verify Everything, Reveal Nothing

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore has announced the official IEO of Zocomo Technology’s native token -ZOCO($ZOCO) on its spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as ZOCO/USDT pair, and will begin trading on the 26th of January 2026, with the private sale live on January 23th.





Zocomo is shaking up the way fintech and crypto apps handle compliance, turning what used to be a risky data trap into something secure and private. Right now, most platforms end up hoarding sensitive info just to meet KYC and KYB rules, but Zocomo flips that with zero-knowledge tech-combining zkTLS for grabbing attested data securely and FHE for running policy checks on encrypted stuff without ever peeking inside.

Apps only get a simple yes/no answer plus an on-chain proof receipt, keeping raw personal details out of the picture. For users and companies, it’s all about reusable credentials that you can verify across different platforms, sharing just what’s needed through selective disclosure. This means better privacy, easier audits, and no more handing over your life story every time you sign up somewhere.

The setup runs on a zero-knowledge layer with SNARK proofs that generate in about 3 seconds right on your device, preserving 100% anonymity and mapping to AML regs in five major spots. It’s already in closed testnet with over 50 partners, testing for DeFi compliance, Sybil resistance in DAOs (like real one-person-one-vote), and age gating for restricted access. Users get quick entry to services while keeping their PII totally offline, and apps can pull in institutional money without the doxxing hassle.





IEO Overview

Token name: Zocomo Technology

Token symbol: ZOCO

Total issue supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 66,666,667

IEO Start Date: Fri, 23 January 2026

Listing Date (Lunch Date): 26 January 2026–16:00 (UTC+8)

Duration: 72 hours

$ZOCO powers the whole system, letting you tap into privacy tools, verifiable credentials, and ecosystem perks like staking for governance or accessing premium integrations. It supports things like on-chain proofs, selective data shares, and cross-platform verifications, all while keeping everything audit-ready and user-controlled.

Looking ahead, the project’s rolling through phases: AlphaNet’s done with core circuits and audits, closed testnet’s live now, then public testnet, mainnet beta with DAO voting, and full mainnet scaling on Layer 3. Token distribution keeps it balanced-27% for growing the ecosystem over 60 months, 20% each for team, investors, and treasury with vesting cliffs, plus smaller chunks for sales and airdrops. This setup focuses on steady adoption, with DeFi and Sybil tools in testing and age gating hitting in Q3, making Zocomo a go-to for real privacy in compliance without the usual headaches.

