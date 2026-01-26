PROCEPT BioRobotics® to Host 4Q25 Earnings Conference Call on February 24, 2026, and Investor Day on February 25, 2026, in New York City

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 after market close on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The Company’s management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company also announced it will host an in-person investor day event on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at the NASDAQ Headquarters in New York City beginning at 8:00am Eastern Time. Guests are encouraged to register in advance by clicking HERE. Registration is recommended to secure your spot.

A live webcast of both events, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. Each webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics’ mission is to revolutionize BPH treatment globally in partnership with urologists by delivering best-in-class robotic solutions that positively impact patients and drive value. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS® Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/

