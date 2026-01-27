Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
27 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:26 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:28,196
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):432.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):436.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):434.819070

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,089,800 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,909,687 have voting rights and 1,438,116 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
720436.5008:48:08LSE  
198436.5009:04:00LSE  
12435.5009:39:36LSE  
859435.5009:39:36LSE  
766436.0010:10:09LSE  
754436.0010:10:13LSE  
321436.5010:41:29LSE  
244435.0010:56:05LSE  
858435.5011:36:09LSE  
840435.5011:36:09LSE  
18435.5011:36:09LSE  
854435.5011:39:34LSE  
250436.5012:06:43LSE  
522435.5012:27:13LSE  
291436.0012:51:01LSE  
97436.0012:51:01LSE  
198435.0013:31:19LSE  
422435.0013:54:52LSE  
253435.5014:35:28LSE  
590435.5014:48:36LSE  
198434.0015:16:23LSE  
661434.5015:31:40LSE  
290434.5015:31:40LSE  
211432.5015:37:22LSE  
216432.5015:40:35LSE  
216432.5015:40:35LSE  
216432.5015:40:35LSE  
100433.0015:41:17LSE  
116433.0015:41:17LSE  
106433.0015:43:15LSE  
74434.0015:49:31LSE  
695435.0016:14:59LSE  
216434.5016:14:59LSE  
216434.5016:14:59LSE  
216434.5016:14:59LSE  
216434.5016:14:59LSE  
216434.5016:14:59LSE  
216434.5016:14:59LSE  
216434.5016:14:59LSE  
216434.5016:14:59LSE  
216434.5016:14:59LSE  
216434.5016:14:59LSE  
216434.5016:15:01LSE  
216434.5016:15:01LSE  
216434.5016:15:01LSE  
216434.5016:15:09LSE  
216434.5016:15:14LSE  
216434.5016:15:22LSE  
216434.5016:15:22LSE  
216434.5016:15:29LSE  
216434.5016:15:29LSE  
216434.5016:15:29LSE  
216434.5016:15:29LSE  
216434.5016:15:29LSE  
216434.5016:15:29LSE  
216434.5016:15:30LSE  
216434.5016:15:30LSE  
52434.5016:15:30LSE  
164434.5016:15:30LSE  
216434.5016:15:30LSE  
216434.5016:15:33LSE  
216434.5016:15:33LSE  
216434.5016:15:33LSE  
216434.5016:15:33LSE  
216434.5016:15:33LSE  
216434.5016:15:33LSE  
216434.5016:15:33LSE  
216434.5016:15:33LSE  
216434.5016:15:35LSE  
20434.5016:15:35LSE  
196434.5016:15:35LSE  
196434.5016:15:35LSE  
147434.5016:15:35LSE  
69434.5016:15:35LSE  
216434.5016:15:35LSE  
216434.5016:15:35LSE  
194434.5016:15:35LSE  
869434.5016:16:02LSE  
615434.5016:16:02LSE  
184434.0016:16:02LSE  
171434.5016:16:02LSE  
216434.5016:16:04LSE  
216434.5016:16:04LSE  
216434.5016:16:04LSE  
34434.5016:16:04LSE  
182434.5016:16:04LSE  
216434.5016:16:05LSE  
191434.5016:16:05LSE  
25434.5016:16:05LSE  
216434.5016:16:17LSE  
216434.5016:16:17LSE  
116434.5016:16:31LSE  
67434.5016:16:34LSE  
33434.5016:17:26LSE  
195434.5016:17:26LSE  
21434.5016:17:26LSE  
216434.5016:17:26LSE  
216434.5016:17:26LSE  
216434.5016:17:26LSE  
216434.5016:17:26LSE  
216434.5016:17:26LSE  
216434.5016:17:26LSE  
216434.5016:17:26LSE  
122434.5016:17:26LSE  
50434.5016:17:26LSE  
44434.5016:17:26LSE  
216434.5016:17:26LSE  
174434.5016:17:29LSE  
156434.5016:17:29LSE  
216434.5016:17:29LSE  
187434.5016:17:29LSE  
29434.5016:17:29LSE  
82434.5016:17:29LSE  
134434.5016:17:29LSE  
79434.5016:17:29LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


