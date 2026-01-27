NewGen to Execute Up to US$2 Million Share Repurchase Program Through Benchmark

BANGKOK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIVF Group Limited (Nasdaq: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional entity transforming industries through innovative solutions across real estate development, digital asset management and reproductive health solutions, today announced that it intends to execute its previously authorized share repurchase program initially announced on November 10, 2025 through The Benchmark Company, LLC (“Benchmark”), a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”).

Management believes that NewGen’s current market valuation does not fully reflect the Company’s underlying business fundamentals, ongoing initiatives, and long-term strategic potential. The use of Benchmark represents a key step in the disciplined implementation of the Company’s capital allocation strategy and underscores management’s confidence in NewGen’s future trajectory.

As previously announced, NewGen’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to US$2 million, to be executed in the open market in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. The Company expects to utilize Benchmark’s institutional trading platform and execution capabilities based on its robust institutional trading capabilities, compliance framework, and experience in liquidity-sensitive execution for Nasdaq-listed issuers.

Benchmark will handle the execution and operational aspects of trades under the program in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, commented, “We continue to believe that the market does not fully recognize the value of our business, the progress we have made, or the scale of opportunities ahead of us. Working with Benchmark as our executing broker allows us to implement our share repurchase program with discipline and transparency. This program reflects our confidence in NewGen’s long-term fundamentals and our commitment to allocating capital in a way that supports shareholder value, and we consider it a core part of our development strategy.”

The share repurchase program allows the Company to repurchase its shares from time to time through open market purchases or other permitted methods, subject to market conditions, share price, trading volume, and other relevant factors. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time.

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's market valuation and intrinsic value reflect management's current views and assumptions based on available information. These views are subjective, may not be accurate, and should not be relied upon as investment advice. Investors should conduct their own analysis and consult with financial advisors. The Company's assessment of value is not based on any fairness opinion, independent valuation, or third-party analysis.

About NewGen

NewGenIVF Group is a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional entity capitalizing on emerging opportunities across real estate development, digital asset innovation and reproductive health solutions. The Company operates through three strategic business divisions that leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth and high ROI for shareholders across multiple global markets. These include “NewGenProperty”, which operates real estate development projects in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah Emirate; “NewGenDigital”, which serves as the Company’s digital asset and DeFi solutions arm; and “NewGenSup”, which focuses on health and longevity products and solutions. NewGen’s legacy business involves providing industry-leading IVF and assisted reproductive treatment services across Asia. With operations spanning multiple jurisdictions and a commitment to innovative, technology-enabled solutions, NewGenIVF Group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of real estate, healthcare and digital asset opportunities in the evolving global economy.

To learn more, visit www.newgenivf.com. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to: statements regarding management's beliefs about the Company's intrinsic value and market valuation; statements about the Company's business fundamentals, growth initiatives, and long-term strategic potential; statements about the Company's future trajectory and opportunities; statements regarding the implementation and execution of the share repurchase program, including the timing, amount, method, and impact of any repurchases; statements about the Company's capital allocation strategy and its effect on shareholder value; statements characterizing the Company as a "high-growth entity"; statements about the Company's ability to capitalize on opportunities in real estate development, digital asset management, and reproductive health solutions; statements describing real estate projects as promising "high ROI"; statements about the Company's digital asset and DeFi operations and their potential; statements about driving sustainable growth; and statements about the Company's positioning in global markets.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to successfully implement and complete the share repurchase program, which may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time and is subject to market conditions, available liquidity, compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and the Company's financial condition; the Company's assessment of its intrinsic value may not be accurate and the market may never reflect management's valuation views; the Company's liquidity position and capital resources may be insufficient to fund the repurchase program while simultaneously meeting operational needs, debt obligations, and other commitments; the share repurchase program may not enhance shareholder value and could reduce the Company's financial flexibility; trading volume, market volatility, and other market conditions may prevent or limit the Company's ability to execute repurchases at favorable prices or at all; the Company's financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, and business prospects may deteriorate from current expectations, which could impact the Company's ability to execute the repurchase program or could make the valuation assumptions underlying management's statements inaccurate; the characterization of the Company's businesses as "high-growth," or positioned for "high ROI" reflects management's current views and assumptions, which may not materialize and actual results may differ materially; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIVF does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Phone: +1 (212) 537-3847

Email: NewgenivfIR@icrinc.com