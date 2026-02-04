NewGen and Evident Capital Successfully Activate Commitment Campaign for Inaugural Tokenized Real Estate Bond, Delivering on Cross-Border Real World Asset Financing Strategy

Rapid progress from announcement of successful launch in under two weeks signals NewGen’s expertise and commitment

Launch represents fulfilment of NewGen’s goals to spearhead Real World Asset tokenization, puts Company at the forefront of digital assets innovation

BANGKOK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIVF Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional entity transforming industries through innovative solutions across real estate development, digital asset management and reproductive health solutions, is pleased to announce that the Commitment Campaign for its inaugural tokenized bond issuance is now live on Evident Capital’s SFC-licensed, Hong Kong-based tokenization and alternative assets platform. This activation delivers on the commitments outlined in the Company’s January 21, 2026 announcement, where it appointed award-winning Web3 legal and regulatory specialist Joshua Chu as Senior Counsel and formally engaged Evident Capital, and did so in record time, moving from announcement to live investor engagement in under two weeks. This crucial development advances the Company’s strategy to use non-dilutive, debt-style tokenized structures to transform its balance sheet and unlock new sources of capital to fund the Company’s business development growth plans.

The inaugural tokenized bond is expected to reference, among others, NewGen’s flagship UAE residential project located adjacent to the country’s first casino resort in Ras Al Khaimah, offering eligible professional investors digitally native, regulated exposure to a differentiated real world asset (“RWA”) pipeline. The Commitment Campaign represents the structured “pre-launch” phase of the issuance: During a defined campaign window on Evident’s platform, invited professional investors can review key transaction information, submit non-binding indications of interest, and indicate preferred ticket sizes. This enables NewGen and Evident to gauge real-time demand, calibrate final sizing and pricing, and optimize tranche structure before progressing to binding subscriptions.

NewGen had initially announced its intent to explore RWA tokenization initiatives in July 2025, having explored the feasibility of such an initiative in the intervening months. Today’s launch represents a successful execution of the foundational goals of the Company’s RWA strategy and establishes a baseline from where the Company can innovate further.

Hosted on Evident’s institutional framework, which incorporates SPV structuring, legal coordination, digital KYC/onboarding, compliant primary distribution, and integrated secondary market rails, the Commitment Campaign reduces friction compared with traditional offline bookbuilding while aligning with Hong Kong’s regulatory expectations for tokenized securities offerings. The Company expects this format to serve as a repeatable template for future tokenized financings, including additional tranches referencing its broader UAE real estate and asset portfolio.

Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, commented, “Our Commitment Campaign going live on Evident’s platform marks the point where our tokenization strategy moves from planning to real investor engagement, backed by full internal approvals and regulatory structuring. It brings us a step closer to funding our UAE real estate pipeline through non-dilutive, debt-style tokenized bonds, while reinforcing Hong Kong as our preferred hub for connecting real-world assets with next-generation capital markets.”

“We are especially proud as this project brings together several groundbreaking firsts in a single transaction,” Mr. Siu continued. “A UAE residential project developed alongside the country’s first casino resort in Ras Al Khaimah, funded through a Hong Kong-routed issuance of tokenized bonds on an SFC-licensed platform. To our knowledge, this is one of the first examples of UAE real estate being bridged into Asian capital markets via a regulated, institutional-grade RWA tokenization stack, and it offers a powerful blueprint for how cross-border RWA deals can be executed in a compliant, scalable, and highly efficient way. And more profoundly than that, it represents a major step in NewGen’s future, where we have demonstrated our ability to plan, execute, and deliver on innovative and groundbreaking digital assets initiatives. Our ability to bring this project to fruition within a highly ambitious timeframe serves as a testament to the expertise we have built within our digital assets division, and represents the results-oriented approach we strive for as a company.”

Joshua Chu, Senior Counsel at NewGen, commented, “From a legal and structuring perspective, this Commitment Campaign is particularly exciting because our team has delivered it in an extraordinary feat of execution. Our expert team took the plan from concept to live investor engagement in under two weeks following our January announcement, and perfectly timed the launch right before Consensus Hong Kong 2026. This record-breaking speed and precise alignment demonstrate our exceptional ability to expertly roll out complex, multi-jurisdictional projects at unparalleled pace. We have turned ambitious strategy into tangible reality faster than most in the industry could even plan, positioning us to capture peak market attention at one of crypto and Web3’s most influential events.”

Daniel Siu, Director of Business Development at NewGen, commented, “Our UAE residential project next to the Ras Al Khaimah casino development is a flagship asset, and the Commitment Campaign is our first opportunity to showcase it to a global investor base through a digital, regulated format. By using tokenized bonds instead of traditional equity, we are aiming to unlock new pools of working capital while preserving value for existing shareholders and demonstrating how Web3‑enabled structures can support real economic growth.”

Manton Wai, Head of Investment Solutions of Evident Capital, commented, “As Head of Products at Evident Capital, I’m incredibly proud of how our platform has powered this landmark Commitment Campaign for NewGen, delivering live investor engagement in under two weeks from concept to activation, right in time for peak momentum at Consensus Hong Kong 2026. This rapid, flawless rollout showcases the strength of our end-to-end product suite: from intuitive digital onboarding and compliant distribution to integrated SPV structuring, all built for institutional-grade tokenized assets. By bridging high-quality UAE real estate into Hong Kong’s regulated ecosystem with such efficiency, we’re proving that Evident’s technology can accelerate real-world asset innovation, giving issuers like NewGen the tools to unlock capital at unprecedented speed while maintaining full regulatory alignment.”

About NewGenIVF Group Limited

NewGenIVF Group is a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional high-growth entity capitalizing on emerging opportunities across real estate development, digital asset innovation and reproductive health solutions. The Company operates through three strategic business divisions that leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth and high ROI for shareholders across multiple global markets. These include “NewGenProperty”, which operates lucrative real estate development projects in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah Emirate; “NewGenDigital”, which serves as the Company’s digital asset and DeFi solutions arm; and “NewGenSup”, which focuses on health and longevity products and solutions. NewGen’s legacy business involves providing industry-leading IVF and assisted reproductive treatment services across Asia. With operations spanning multiple jurisdictions and a commitment to innovative, technology-enabled solutions, NewGenIVF Group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of real estate, healthcare and digital asset opportunities in the evolving global economy.

To learn more, visit www.newgenivf.com. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

About Evident Capital

Evident Capital is a Hong Kong–based, fully integrated, SFC-licensed investment platform focused on tokenized alternative assets, providing issuers and investors with end-to-end digital infrastructure spanning SPV structuring, administration, compliant distribution and secondary liquidity for real-world asset exposures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed tokenized bond issuance, anticipated subscription amounts, timing and completion of the transaction, expected balance sheet transformation, capital commitments, strategic initiatives and value catalysts for 2026. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, market conditions, investor demand, regulatory and legal developments, the Company’s ability to structure, market and complete the tokenized bond issuance on acceptable terms, the performance of the underlying assets, and other risks described in the Company’s public disclosures from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

