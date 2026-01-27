Rocket Software Launches Rocket® EVA™ Bringing Conversational AI to Operational Diagnostics to Advance IT Modernization Without Disruption

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in IT modernization, today announced Rocket EVA, an enterprise virtual assistant designed for accurate, automated operational diagnostics, bringing conversational intelligence directly to core systems. Powered by Rocket MCP Server, it supports governed access to system data using the industry-standard Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling teams to query environments, diagnose issues, and receive recommendations using natural language.

As enterprises look to apply AI more broadly across IT operations, new architectures are emerging to connect AI models with real system data in a governed way. According to Gartner, “By 2028, 80% of enterprise AI agent frameworks are expected to use an MCP-style service model, up from less than 5% today,” highlighting the need for production-ready AI solutions for mission-critical systems.

Rocket EVA brings conversational intelligence directly to core systems, including mainframes, enabling teams to interact with these environments through a simple, intuitive interface. Delivered through Rocket’s MCP Server and coupled with its industry-leading data scanners, it abstracts deep technical complexity and makes trusted system insight accessible to a broader set of operators and IT teams, without disrupting operational stability.

“With Rocket EVA, we’re redefining operational diagnostics to enable IT modernization without disruption. Teams no longer must choose between depth, speed, and simplicity—EVA delivers all three,” said Michael Curry, President of Data Modernization at Rocket Software. “By tracing issues from the first symptom to the exact line of code, EVA provides a unified path to insight without the multi-product complexity other vendors require. Its ability to extend diagnostics across platforms and integrate third-party MCP tools reduces the time to resolve issues, setting a new benchmark for how enterprises maintain resilient, high‑performing systems."

Key benefits of EVA include:

Teams can ask questions about core systems in plain language and trace issues from initial symptoms through system interactions to the responsible code, using the built-in Analyzer and industry-leading data scanners without navigating multiple tools. Faster, more accurate issue resolution: The solution applies Recommender-driven actions to correlated system insights, helping teams triage issues quickly and reduce mean time to resolution across core environments.

Operators, administrators, and IT teams gain reliable insight into complex systems through conversational intelligence and enterprise mainframe domain expertise, reducing reliance on specialized skills without sacrificing diagnostic depth. Hybrid-ready and open by design: EVA scales across mainframe, distributed, and cloud environments through a simplified, hybrid-ready architecture that remains LLM-flexible and integrates with third-party MCP servers at the tool layer.

“AI-centric interfaces are the next frontier for enterprise IT,” said Steven Dickens, CEO & Principal Analyst, HyperFRAME Research. “Rocket Software’s EVA and underlying MCP Server combines deep data coverage with AI-driven interaction, setting a new standard for AIOps in the mainframe space."

EVA demonstrates Rocket Software’s approach to delivering practical AI for critical systems, without disruption. To learn more, visit https://www.rocketsoftware.com/en-us/products/eva

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can enterprises diagnose mainframe and core system issues without disrupting production systems?



Enterprises can use Rocket EVA, an enterprise virtual assistant that enables natural-language diagnostics across core systems. EVA connects conversational AI to mainframe environments through Rocket MCP Server, allowing teams to query system data, trace issues, and receive recommendations without changing or interrupting production workloads.

2. What is Rocket EVA and what role does it play in IT modernization?



Rocket EVA is an enterprise virtual assistant designed for automated operational diagnostics. It helps organizations modernize legacy mainframe by making complex system insights accessible through conversational AI, without requiring deep specialized expertise or disrupting operations.

3. How does Rocket EVA reduce issue resolution time across hybrid cloud and mainframe environments?



Rocket EVA applies natural-language diagnostics and recommender-driven insights across mainframe, distributed, and hybrid cloud environments. By correlating system data and guiding teams directly to the responsible code or issue area, EVA helps reduce manual investigation and shortens time to resolution.

4. Who is Rocket EVA designed for within enterprise IT organizations?



Rocket EVA is designed for IT operators, administrators, and teams responsible for maintaining complex core systems. It enables broader access to reliable diagnostics without relying solely on specialized mainframe experts, while preserving diagnostic depth and security.

5. How does Rocket EVA support secure AI adoption and AI readiness in enterprise IT?



Rocket EVA supports secure AI adoption by connecting large language models with real system data through a governed, MCP-based architecture. This approach ensures controlled access to mission-critical data while enabling conversational AI to deliver accurate diagnostics and recommendations.

About Rocket Software

