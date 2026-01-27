Press Release



Atos Named as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ for AI-Driven Application Managed Services and Application Development Outsourcing

Paris, France, January 27, 2026 – Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, has been named by Information Services Group (ISG), the leading global research and advisory firm as a Leader in European AI-Driven Application Managed Services, and AI-Driven Application Development Outsourcing.

This comprehensive vendor assessment covered 29 Service Providers, with Atos sharing the top Leader ranking with vendors such as Accenture, Capgemini, and Deloitte.

The report highlights the rapid evolution of GenAI as the foundation of next-generation ADM services, where leading vendors such as Atos are successfully embedding capabilities like the Atos Polaris AI Platform to enable transformed service delivery. Atos Polaris AI Platform’s modules for development, support, testing, and modernization are becoming increasingly integrated into the software lifecycle, addressing critical client needs around efficiency, legacy modernization, security, regulatory compliance, and digital sovereignty.

The assessment praised Atos’ leadership credentials in the delivery of AI-enabled modernization for regulated industries across Europe through a customer and compliance-centric approach built on its sovereign cloud stack, industry-specific architectures, and commitment to digital sovereignty and responsible AI.

Atos was also highlighted for its advanced GenAI frameworks, guiding clients through phased, secure and sustainable adoption that fits seamlessly within demanding delivery pipelines, and its scaled, engineering-driven, industry domain-based delivery model—supported by proprietary tools such as the Atos Polaris AI Platform— which seamlessly automates the software development lifecycle and ensures consistent productivity gains.

“Our recognition as a Leader by ISG is a testament to the advancements we’ve made in partnership with our clients to leverage the power of responsible AI to drive rapid, secure, compliant, and sovereign-first application modernization. In Europe, our Leadership position underscores the strength of our structured application management services, deep industry expertise, and advanced GenAI adoption. We are proud to deliver AI-embedded, compliance-driven modernization supported by sovereign-cloud architectures, enabling safe, low-risk transformation even in the most complex and highly regulated environments” said Leon Gilbert, Executive Vice-President, Digital Applications & Smart Platforms, Atos.

“Atos stands out for its AI-driven modernization approach tailored to regulated industries, leveraging sovereign cloud and responsible AI principles to ensure compliance and security. Its structured GenAI enablement framework and proprietary tools like AppMod Toolkit and Machine One4Delivery deliver phased, risk-free adoption and industrialized delivery with strong engineering depth. Additionally, Atos combines AMS stability with embedded AI for automation, predictive analytics, and business-focused optimization, ensuring operational continuity, cost control, and resilience for complex enterprise environments” commented Oliver Nickels, Lead Analyst & Executive Advisor, ISG.

