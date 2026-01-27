DP World Report Highlights Rising Cost of Disruption and Supply Chain Realignment Across the Americas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifty percent of North American businesses lost more than one month of operational time due to supply chain disruption in the past year, while nearly 40% incurred disruption-related costs of $1 million or more, according to a new global report from DP World. The World Without Logistics: Global Report highlights how mounting supply chain disruption is reshaping trade strategies across the Americas, as businesses move faster to diversify supply chains, invest in resilient infrastructure, and integrate logistics operations closer to end markets.

The global report builds on DP World’s Without Logistics series by quantifying the real cost of disruption and examining how challenges vary by region and industry. From port congestion and border delays to extreme weather and geopolitical tension, the report finds that pressure on global supply chains is intensifying, and that many organizations are still reacting too late.

Morten Johansen, Chief Operating Officer of DP World in the Americas, said: “Supply chain disruption is happening more frequently, from more directions, and the cost of reacting too late is growing. This report reinforces the need for supply chains that boost diversification, more regional, and better integrated. Across the Americas, customers are prioritizing infrastructure quality, reliability, and end-to-end connectivity to stay competitive in an increasingly complex trade environment.”

Report data shows Americas leading shift toward resilient, near-market supply chains

The report is based on a survey of hundreds of beneficial cargo owners across eight industries and nine major trade regions, spanning both C-suite and operational decision-makers. Key findings from the report point to measurable shifts underway across North, Central, and South America:

Around 65% of North American companies expect total logistics spending to increase in the next 12 months, with 78% planning higher investment in AI, automation, and digital logistics tools over the next three years, signalling a shift from reactive disruption management toward longer-term resilience planning.

with 78% planning higher investment in AI, automation, and digital logistics tools over the next three years, signalling a shift from reactive disruption management toward longer-term resilience planning. Infrastructure quality is underscored as foundational to supply chain resilience , with the report emphasizing the role of reliable ports, inland connectivity, and logistics fundamentals in reducing downtime and recovery risk.

, with the report emphasizing the role of reliable ports, inland connectivity, and logistics fundamentals in reducing downtime and recovery risk. More than 80% of respondents expect logistics to become a more strategic focus in board-level decision-making, reinforcing logistics’ growing role as a competitive differentiator rather than a back-office function.

Americas operations reflect report findings

DP World’s recent investments and announcements across the Americas directly reflect the trends highlighted in the report, including diversification, nearshoring, and the need for integrated logistics solutions:

Together, these initiatives are helping customers respond earlier to disruption, rebalance supply chains closer to end markets, and reduce complexity by integrating ports, inland transportation, freight forwarding, and warehousing under a single operating model.

Building supply chains that work — before disruption hits

As global supply chains continue to recalibrate, the World Without Logistics: Global Report positions the Americas as a critical engine for future trade growth — supported by modern infrastructure, expanding regional trade corridors, and increased collaboration between public and private stakeholders.

The report underscores a simple reality: when logistics works, the world works. Companies that invest early in resilient, integrated supply chains are better positioned to manage disruption, protect competitiveness, and unlock long-term growth.

The full World Without Logistics: Global Report is available now. Read the report.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat

Head of Communications

melina.vissat@dpworld.com

(+1) 704-605-6159



Follow DP World on:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/DP_World

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world



About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW