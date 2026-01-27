Reach Security Named a Representative Provider in Gartner® Innovation Insight for Automated Security Control Assessment (ASCA)

According to Gartner, by 2030, organizations that successfully operationalize ASCA technologies will experience a 25% reduction in cybersecurity incidents

San Francisco, CA. January 27th, 2026 - Reach Security announced today that it has been recognized as a Representative Provider in the Gartner Innovation Insight for Automated Security Control Assessment (ASCA) report. We believe the recognition highlights the rising importance of automated security control validation as organizations confront accelerating threats, expanding attack surfaces, and growing operational complexity.

According to Gartner, misconfiguration and mismanagement of technical cybersecurity controls remain persistent issues linked to breaches. In fact, research undertaken by Reach Security, which will be released later in the year, shows that 97% of survey respondents have had either a confirmed breach or a near miss as a result of a cybersecurity tool misconfiguration in the past 12 months.

As enterprises adopt increasingly diverse multivendor security stacks, gaps in coverage, misconfigured assets, weak defaults, and policy inconsistencies become harder to identify and remediate manually. ASCA technologies are emerging as a critical deployment for organizations seeking to continuously measure, optimize, and operationalize their defensive posture.

ASCA’s Rising Importance in Modern Cybersecurity

The Gartner report discusses that the rapid adoption of AI by threat actors has dramatically increased the scale and speed of attacks. Cybersecurity teams, already strained by skills shortages, tool sprawl, and operational silos, are struggling to maintain visibility and ensure that deployed controls are configured effectively.

ASCA technologies address these challenges by continuously analyzing deployed controls, identifying misconfigurations, and recommending prioritized remediation steps. Delivered as cloud-based, agentless software, ASCA integrates with existing security tools through prebuilt API connectors, enabling organizations to improve posture without adding operational burden.

Gartner predicts that, by 2029, 70% of exposure assessment platform providers will contain ASCA features or integrate with ASCA providers, up from 20% today. Additionally, by 2030, organizations that successfully operationalize ASCA technologies will experience a 25% reduction in cybersecurity incidents.

Reach provides a platform specifically designed to perform these ASCA functions. Its platform puts the ASCA concept into practice, helping organizations continuously analyze, prioritize, and optimize cybersecurity controls to reduce threat exposure.

“Being recognized as a Representative Provider in the Gartner Innovation Insight for ASCA, we believe, validates the work we’re doing to help organizations understand, optimize, and operationalize their cybersecurity controls at scale,” said Colt Blackmore, CTO of Reach Security. “In this complex environment security teams don’t need more tools, they need clarity. Our platform gives them the ability to see exactly where controls are failing, how exposures can be mitigated, and what actions will have the greatest impact on risk.”

How Reach Security’s AI-Native Architecture Powers Effective ASCA

Reach Security brings autonomous precision to security operations with its multi-model AI architecture, MastermindAI™. Trained on threat data, frameworks like MITRE and NIST, and a deep understanding of cybersecurity and IT tooling, Reach’s domain-specific AI models correlate this intelligence with live telemetry to assess configuration state and control coverage. Reach then moves beyond reporting and assessment to drive remediation, including detailed step-by-step guides and tailored remediation workflows across an organization’s security ecosystem. Reach doesn’t just surface issues, it fixes them automatically – at scale. Reach can push changes directly via ticketing systems, or automate into staging environments for review before production, reducing manual effort while strengthening overall defensive posture.

In our opinion, this approach aligns directly with the principles outlined in the Gartner report around continuous assessment, contextual prioritization, and operationalized remediation. By helping organizations close the loop between visibility and action, Reach enables security teams to adopt ASCA practices – and support the adoption of CTEM (Continuous Threat Exposure Management) – with greater speed, consistency, and precision.

To learn more, we encourage you to read the blog and get the full Gartner report.

